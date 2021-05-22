Kimberly Pepper column: God is found in unexpected places

It was then that Jacob awoke. "Surely the LORD is in this place and I did not know it."

When we have endured a global pandemic with an unimaginable death toll and countless other losses, when resources are scarce for even day to day life, when employment is a hope but not yet a reality, when it's days before the doctor will call with test results, when our spirit is anxious, and when our heart is worried and our mind cannot turn itself off in the wee hours of the morning as we lie awake looking at those same stars that Jacob looked at, the promise seems faint, and God seems distant if present at all.

Yet as the youth and I learned those years ago, God is found in unexpected places and is present even in the unlikeliest of moments and darkest despair. In our places of desolation, times of desperation, and moments of hopelessness, God's promise remains steadfast and true. God is with us and will keep us wherever we go and wherever we are. God will not leave us.

Throughout the week that we spent with Maria and her family, she promised us a meal on the last day. Her husband had caught a large fish. She wanted to share of their bounty to show their gratitude.