Kimberly Pepper column: God is found in unexpected places

Ten years ago I accompanied a church youth group on a mission trip to Mexico. The mission was to join with an agency located in Tijuana and assist with building homes for families who had inadequate housing. We stayed on the grounds of an orphanage located near the future home sites. As we drove toward Mexico, the mood was light. We were going to help people. We were going to do good work.
When we arrived at the international border, all fell silent. We saw homes that looked like they would be knocked over by the next stiff ocean breeze. Kids begged in the street. Adults stepped over other adults who slept on the sidewalks. For the first time, many of these teenagers saw poverty and scarce resources.
The orphanage where we stayed was nestled into the hills of a rural area. The need was palpable. Ramshackle homes were cobbled together out of whatever materials were at hand, in whatever space was available, no matter how small. The family my group worked with lived in a windowless home composed of four garage doors.
For the next seven days we awakened early in the morning and after breakfast headed out to the home lot. We leveled the land, poured the foundation, built and raised the walls, hammered nails (no nail guns!), installed windows and doors, and painted the exterior the color of the homeowner’s choice. We got to know Maria and Gabriel and their three young children who would call the house home. Even with the language barrier, Maria especially shared with us her hopes, fears, love, compassion, gratitude and faith. We witnessed her care for the land and buildings around her when she confronted teenagers who had sprayed graffiti on a retaining wall near the orphanage. She told them that what they did was wrong, that they desecrated this place where they all live, and she watched over them as they washed the paint away. We heard stories of hope and stories of release from seemingly impossible circumstances.
I watched the youth be transformed. They moved quickly from blessing by comparison, from "We are blessed because we have so much." They saw the beauty in a life of simplicity. They saw the richness in being instead of doing. They learned stewardship from watching Maria care for her community and from rationing the sparse water resources by taking bucket showers.
They discovered richness in a rhythm of work and rest, and through siestas when we bought freshly made and still-warm tortillas from the local market. They learned that soft drinks sweetened with cane sugar are less sweet and taste a whole lot better. They devoured delicious food and pastries made in town.
Spending days unplugged and offline, they discovered that their ears heard and their eyes saw in new ways. Through Maria's and Gabriel's stories of faith and deliverance, they learned that God is present and working in mysterious and profound ways. They moved quickly to, "The people and this place are so blessed, because God is here."
"Surely God is in this place and I did not know it." Jacob, son of Isaac and Rebecca, grandson of Abraham and Sarah, uttered these words after having a dream and receiving a promise from God. Jacob was on a journey both physical and spiritual and stopped for the night. With only a rock for a pillow and hard ground for a mattress, he fell asleep and dreamed. He saw a ladder stretching from heaven to earth, with God's angels ascending and descending. God stood above that ladder and gave Jacob a promise of land, offspring, and blessing. God granted Jacob assurance - assurance that God would be with Jacob and would keep him where ever he would go. Finally, God promised that "I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you."
It was then that Jacob awoke. "Surely the LORD is in this place and I did not know it."
When we have endured a global pandemic with an unimaginable death toll and countless other losses, when resources are scarce for even day to day life, when employment is a hope but not yet a reality, when it's days before the doctor will call with test results, when our spirit is anxious, and when our heart is worried and our mind cannot turn itself off in the wee hours of the morning as we lie awake looking at those same stars that Jacob looked at, the promise seems faint, and God seems distant if present at all.
Yet as the youth and I learned those years ago, God is found in unexpected places and is present even in the unlikeliest of moments and darkest despair. In our places of desolation, times of desperation, and moments of hopelessness, God's promise remains steadfast and true. God is with us and will keep us wherever we go and wherever we are. God will not leave us.
Throughout the week that we spent with Maria and her family, she promised us a meal on the last day. Her husband had caught a large fish. She wanted to share of their bounty to show their gratitude.
We gathered in Maria and Gabriel's new home. We watched her cover the folding table with a white plastic tablecloth and carefully place upon it the broiled fish, fresh tortillas, homemade salsa, cabbage, crema and pastries. This was no ordinary meal. We were taken back 2,000 years ago to another Table, where a holy meal, a Last Supper, was offered and shared in what would be the greatest act of love. That day, on the outskirts of Tijuana, in a place of poverty and scarcity, we shared in fellowship and stood on the promises, and suddenly we were rich beyond measure. "Behold, I am with you and I will keep you wherever you go."