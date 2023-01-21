Kimberly Pepper column: Forgiveness is challenging, healing, freeing

The game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers on June 2, 2010 started out as wonderfully as every baseball game (by the way, there are 31 days until pitchers and catchers report, and 72 days until Opening Day). By the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, the extraordinary was in the making. Tigers’ pitcher Armando Galarraga had faced 26 batters, and none of them had gotten on base. He was on the cusp of a perfect game.

All that lay between Gallarga and baseball history was the 27th batter. The Guardians’ Jason Donald hit a soft grounder that the first baseman moved to his right to field, then threw to Galarraga who was covering first. Donald was ruled safe by first base umpire Jim Joyce. The perfect game was not to be.

Except Donald wasn’t safe. Replay (which at that time could not be used to overturn umpires' rulings) showed that Donald was out. Galarraga should have had the 21st perfect game in major league baseball history. After the game, Joyce was tearful and apologetic. It was unheard of for an umpire to seek out a player to apologize for a bad call, but that is exactly what Joyce did. Gallarga said, "Nobody's perfect. Everybody's human. I understand. I gave him a hug."

Forgiveness. Whether granting it, asking for it, or receiving it, forgiveness is challenging, healing, freeing, and sometimes aggravating. It is also at the heart of our relationship with God, one another, and ourselves. On the granting end we ask, how many times do we have to forgive the same wrong?

Do I really have to forgive my spouse again for not putting dirty dishes into the dishwasher that is right below the counter where said dishes were left? What about much more serious betrayals? Does forgiving mean forgetting? If we forgive someone for hurting us or harming us, does that mean that we also have to continue to be in relationship with that person?

On the receiving side we wonder, do we deserve forgiveness? How do we fully receive this forgiveness? What if we accept the forgiveness, and do the thing again? Is there a limit to how many times we can be forgiven for the same wrong? It can be scary to ask for forgiveness, because what if forgiveness is not granted?

These are just some of the questions that come to my mind when pondering forgiveness. Others might come to your mind as well.

Whether people consider themselves religious or not, many turn to the life and words of Jesus Christ when reflecting on forgiveness. Even if someone knows nothing about anything else Jesus said or taught, Jesus is known to have said some things about forgiveness.

Do I really have to forgive? Jesus said, "Love your enemies. Forgive, and you will be forgiven." How many times? "I do not say to you seven times, but seventy-seven times" (in other words, many, many times. In the prayer that Jesus gave his disciples, forgiveness anchors one of the petitions. "Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us."

What about asking for and receiving forgiveness? It tests our pride to admit where we have fallen short and to say that aloud, whether to God, to the person, or both. Yet the prophet Jeremiah proclaims God's promise that "I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more." The psalmist sings praise that God "forgives all your sin, for as far as the east is from the west, so far does he remove our transgressions from us." We are asked to forgive 77 times, yet God's forgiveness is even wider and deeper.

Forgiveness is even more complicated when faced with forgiving harm done to us and to those we love. Some might be able to forgive quickly and thoroughly. Some of us might be on a longer road until we come to the place where we can forgive. We are also faced with the question of continuing to be in relationship with the person who has harmed us. In these circumstances, let your conscience be your guide on what feels right. Saint John Paul II wrote, "Forgiveness is above all a personal choice, a decision of the heart to go against the natural instinct to pay back evil with evil."

However it is that we come to request forgiveness, offer forgiveness, and receive forgiveness, we are changed in it and through it. Confessing of our sins to God and one another, and hearing from God and one another that we are forgiven, is healing. Saint John Paul II wrote, "Forgiveness may seem like weakness, but it demands great spiritual strength and moral courage, both in granting it and accepting it. It may seem in some way to diminish us, but in fact it leads us to a fuller and richer humanity, more radiant with the splendor of the Creator."

Saint John Paul II knew about this first-hand. In May 1981, Mehmet Agca attempted to assassinate the Pope. Shortly after the shooting, the Pontiff asked the world to "pray for my brother, whom I have sincerely forgiven." The Pope met with Agca in his prison cell. The photos of the Pope and Agca sitting knee to knee, talking quietly and then embracing one another, are iconic.

Frederick Buechner gets at the heart of the transformation that comes through forgiveness. He writes, "When somebody you've wronged forgives you, you're spared the dull and self-diminishing throb of a guilty conscience. When you forgive somebody who has wronged you, you're spared the dismal corrosion of bitterness and wounded pride. For both parties, forgiveness means the freedom gain to be at peace inside their own skins and to be glad in each other's presence."

Forgiveness of both small and serious transgressions is an intricate struggle. It is however a worthy one, for in it and through we are transformed day by day into what and who God intends us to be.