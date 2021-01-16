Helena library closed due to COVID-19 concerns

The main branch of the Lewis and Clark Library will be closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

They said the staff member had no contact with the public. The library is already scheduled to be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“For the safety of staff and patrons, it is necessary to close our main branch and follow protocols approved by the library board,” library Director John Finn said in an email.

However, online resources are still available, including access to downloadable books, music and movies. All other in-person services are temporarily unavailable at the main branch in Helena, including Phone-a-Librarian, Holds Pick Up, and Bookmobile services.

Staff have been working in the building providing holds pick-up, answering reference questions on the phone, and preparing materials for holds pick-up. Those services will be suspended temporarily, Finn said.

All online Big Read events will occur as scheduled.

Branch libraries in East Helena, Augusta, and Lincoln remain open for non-contact holds pick up. All of the Library’s book drops remain open and are being emptied.