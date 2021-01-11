Helena duo pleads guilty to lesser charges in homicide case

Johnson signed a statement saying that when he killed White, he believed it was in self-defense.

In the statement, Johnson said White had threatened to kill him and Kilseimer along with their child. Johnson said White told them he had snipers in the woods, and "he appeared to gesture and wave like waving somebody down to shoot me." Johnson also said White had threatened to send Kilseimer to Mexico to be a sex slave.

Johnson previously admitted to killing White. According to authorities, Johnson shared knowledge of the blunt and sharp force trauma injuries that led to White's death before they had been made public. He also identified the knife used on White in the killing. Johnson also told authorities that Kilseimer was present during the killing.

The defendants were caught because they were captured on security camera footage with White on the day of the killing. Additionally, Johnson's GPS monitor related to other charges was tracked east of Helena to the area of Cave Gulch near Canyon Ferry Reservoir. A witness later observed Johnson return to White's residence in his truck, but without White, according to court documents.

