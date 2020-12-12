Helena-area lawmakers committed to keeping museum project on track despite shortfall

SB 338 also created a grant program to pay for restoration of historical sites and museums statewide.

Lawmakers were told in July the revenues for the tax were coming in $5 million less than projected, as COVID-19 was keeping visitors away. At that time, museum officials said the project would move forward.

Dooling said Thursday she hopes fellow lawmakers realize the importance of continuing with the expansion and the grant program that comes along with it that allows smaller museums to apply for funds for repairs.

She said she heard of a museum that needed three windows and could not get funding from within the community, noting the windows likely would have cost a few thousand dollars.

Dooling said this program would help with that.

She said she knows some legislators in the far reaches of Montana are not happy about building a facility to showcase more artwork and artifacts, “but this does have a far-reaching effect and an impact on our smaller communities.”

“I hope they see the importance of that and will continue to support it,” she said.

Smith serves on the heritage center’s building committee.