Health Matters: We must pull together in an effort to defeat COVID-19

When I was a boy, I remember hearing stories from my parents about the Great Depression and World War II.

Back then a common saying was “Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do, or do without.” Women would draw a dark line up the backs of their legs with an eyebrow pencil to mimic the seam of silk stockings. There was no extra silk for stockings, it was used to make such things as parachutes for the war effort. One of those parachutes was worn by my uncle as he flew a dive bomber over Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

As a nation, we pulled together, set aside our political beliefs, and sacrificed ourselves to fight against, and ultimately defeat, the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan. During World War II, 419,400 United States Citizens died.

Today we have a new challenge, one that requires us to pull together again. It isn’t a rogue country, but it has killed millions of people. It is something that doesn’t have feelings, it doesn’t care about political affiliation, gender, wealth, borders or prestige. It is COVID-19.