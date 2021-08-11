Health Matters: All about the Delta variant and vaccination

Can I still give someone the Delta variant, or any other variant, even if I am vaccinated?

Yes. If you're vaccinated, it is possible to spread the Delta variant, but you have a greater chance of doing so if you're unvaccinated. Unlike other variants, the Delta variant is so contagious there is evidence that vaccinated people can harbor the virus and transmit it to others. Some people question why they should get vaccinated if they can give the virus to others? The answer is simple: the more people who are vaccinated, the less spread of the virus. Plus, you're less likely to give it to others if you're vaccinated.

Why should I get vaccinated if I am young and healthy?

The number one thing people filling Intensive Care Units (ICU) and hospitals in the United States have in common is not age or underlying conditions. It is vaccination status. Not being vaccinated is the number one risk factor for severe COVID-19 at this point. At St. Peter's, we recently had three people hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 in our ICU. Two of the three were under the age of 55. You do not know how COVID-19 will impact you or your loved ones. Even people who had relatively mild courses of the illness can have "long-hauler" symptoms or symptoms that persist months after diagnosis, changing daily life.