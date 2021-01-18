Ghosts of 1918 flu pandemic hang over Montana today

The flu came in waves

The flu came in three waves. The first was January through June 1918, the second came in the fall of 1918 and the third wave hit in the spring of 1919.

There were 53 influenza deaths during the first wave. The stories note that 25 counties had no documented flu-related deaths. It was during the second and third waves, 4,187 deaths occurred. There were 908 deaths from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, 1918.

There was no detailed analysis of Montana death records looking at the impact of the epidemic on the state, the researchers said. There is some variance in the numbers as one article states nearly 5,000 Montanans died while the other says it is more like 4,100.

The article by Helgerson, Harwell and Holzman notes that in 2017 they pored over death records from 1918 and 1919, to find deaths associated with influenza, which the authors note was also called “flu, grippe and la grippe.”

What complicated matters was that there were other health issues to deal with as there were reports in 1918 of smallpox (1,104 cases), typhoid fever (179), 309 cases of diphtheria, 1,609 reports of scarlet fever, 218 cases of tuberculosis and 12,086 cases of the measles.