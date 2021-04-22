Vice Principal Brenda Stoltz promoted to top job at East Valley Middle School

"Kids keep asking me if I'm the principal yet, and I tell them not quite yet," Stoltz said. "I'm hoping to bring enthusiasm back because we ran a really tight system this year."

Stoltz said she hopes to bring normalcy in student schedules and a greater appreciation of the teaching staff, noting the block scheduling of the 2020-21 school year and the resilience of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said listening to the students is one of the most important things she as a principal can do.

"That's our main thing is our kids and making them successful in life. We have to listen to them to get there," Stoltz said. "Absolute caring about kids and wanting them to be successful, because they are our future."

Swindell is originally from Pennsylvania and went to work for the Anaconda School District after moving to Montana. She spent the past two years working in Anaconda, where she was an eighth grade English teacher and a seventh grade geography teacher. Prior to that, she spent 12 years teaching in Pennsylvania, including nine years as a "lead teacher" where she worked on planning, representing teachers and making other key decisions at her school. She also spent a full year as a principal intern in Anaconda.