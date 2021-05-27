 Skip to main content
Two seniors graduate from St. Andrew School in Helena
St. Andrew class of 2021

The St. Andrew School class of 2021 graduated at the Cathedral of St. Helena last week. Pictured are graduate Christopher Szpilka, principal GG Grotbo and graduate Greyson Ahmann.

Two high school seniors graduated from St. Andrew School in Helena last week. 

According to principal GG Grotbo, the class of 2021 was "small by mighty." The two graduates were Greyson Ahmann and Christopher Szpilka. The graduates' families and the entire school gathered at the Cathedral of St. Helena to celebrate their graduation. 

Szpilka gave the student address and graduated summa cum laude. Ahmann graduated cum laude. 

Ahmann will be pursuing an electrician apprenticeship and Szpilka will attend Carroll College and pursue a degree in physics and Catholic studies. 

"Both of these young men are excellent representatives of St. Andrew School and our abiding principles," Grotbo said. 

