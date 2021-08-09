Taxpayer costs fall despite budget increase for East Helena Public Schools

East Helena Public Schools adopted its fiscal year 2022 budget on Monday, and despite an increase to the overall budget, taxpayers will pay less to the district on average.

The district's new $21 million budget will see taxpayers pay approximately $116 less this year on a house valued at $200,000. That comes out to about $62 less for debt services and $54 less for the district's various funds such as the general, technology, building reserve and other funds.

Despite this break to the taxpayer, East Helena's budget is increasing from $18.2 million in fiscal year 2021 to just over $21 million in fiscal year 2022. According to district Superintendent Dan Rispens, this is because another grade level is being added to the high school, an addition of about 150 new students.

"According to our calculations, school taxes in the EHPS district are decreasing even though the budget amount is increasing," Rispens said. "The reason for the budget increase is that there are about 150 more students in our schools due to adding another year of high school. We need supplies, materials and teachers for those students."