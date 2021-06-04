Student council members made their mark on HHS

Duran said the teachers go far above and beyond, giving up their own personal time and even personal funds to ensure the success of their students. Duran said the administration and office staff are also wonderful, and he acknowledged the HHS parents who have done so much to support students over the past few years.

For Johnson, it was the whole Bengal community that had an impact on her. She cited times when she would go out into the community to raise money for whatever reason and would receive overwhelming support.

"Being the student council president has made me reach out a lot more," Johnson said. "A lot of people have gotten behind me and the school to make things work."

Johnson said the Bengal community has done so much to give the students a sense of normalcy over the past few years and has been incredibly supportive of whatever the students were working on at any given time.

However, there was a time that stuck out to Johnson as a defining moment of her high school career. It was one of her early student council assemblies when she was serving as secretary.

"I got to announce one of my best friends who won homecoming royalty," Johnson said. "It was like being in a movie."