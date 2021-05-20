Rossiter, Warren schools report high lead levels in some water samples

Some drinking water samples taken from Rossiter and Warren elementary schools in Helena have lead levels above the EPA action level of 15 parts per billion, the schools announced Thursday on their websites.
Kalli Kind, school district engineer and facilities director, said the higher elevations were found at one fixture at Rossiter and three at Warren. She said those fixtures were taken out of service.
"We have never had those elevations before," she said, adding the district takes such issues very seriously.
She said the district was formally notified by the state Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday and sent out notices to parents at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Kind said many people have expressed gratitude for the school district's transparency. She said she has been in communication with area pediatric clinics and the county health department and is doing community outreach. She encouraged parents to reach out to their child's pediatrician to discuss the best course of action.
She said work has begun on addressing the issue.
"We have been flushing all the fixtures at all the schools because it is the right thing to do," Kind said.
A Helena-based private, physician-owned, pediatric practice, commented about the lead levels Thursday on Facebook.
“EPA standards for safe lead levels in water are 15 parts per billion. Rossiter was found to have 54 parts per billion and Warren had 103 parts per billion," the post from Partners in Pediatrics said.
Kind said bottled water will be provided to students through June 9, which is the end of the school year, "just to be overly cautious."
She said water fixtures will be replaced in 13 buildings in the district over the summer.
"It's just because we take it that seriously and it is the right thing to do," Kind said. "We don’t want this to ever happen again."
"We won’t leave any stone unturned," she added.
She said the schools have not been at capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warren and Rossiter schools said on their websites that under federal law, they are required to have a program in place to minimize lead in the drinking water. This program includes corrosion control treatment (treating the water to make it less likely that lead will dissolve into the water); source water treatment (removing any lead that is in the water at the time it leaves the treatment facility); and a public education program.
The school websites note that lead "builds up in the body over many years and can cause damage to the brain, red blood cells and kidneys. The greatest risk is to young children and pregnant women. Amounts of lead that won’t hurt adults can slow down normal mental and physical development of growing bodies."
Warren has about 325 students and Rossiter has about 470, when at full capacity, according to www.publicschoolreview.com.
People with questions are asked to call 406-431-2797.
Partners in Pediatrics said a child’s risk for developing symptoms of lead exposure depends on the age and on how much contaminated water the child consumed.
“Younger children are at higher risk than older children and adults. Children over age 9 absorb less lead from the water than younger children,” they said.
Chris Kaiser, office manager for Partners in Pediatrics, said his group began getting telephone calls about the water after the schools sent notices to parents about it.
Symptoms of lead exposure include abdominal pain, weight loss, vomiting or constipation, behavior changes or irritability. Long term lead exposure can lead to developmental delay or learning disabilities.
The vast majority of children who are exposed to lead do not need treatment with medications or chelation therapy. The primary treatment consists of detection and removing a child from more exposure, such as stopping drinking contaminated water. You can also encourage a diet high in calcium, iron, and Vitamin C, as this will combat lead absorption into the body.
“Our staff have been in contact with the County Health Department and we have been informed that they are developing a community outreach plan to help affected families,” Partners in Pediatrics said.
People who are concerned that their child has symptoms of high lead exposure should make an appointment with their primary care pediatrician. If your child does not have any symptoms of exposure, it is safe to wait for recommendations from the school and health department over the next few days, Partners in Pediatrics said.
For more information on lead exposure, go to www.epa.gov/lead.
