Rossiter, Warren schools report high lead levels in some water samples

“EPA standards for safe lead levels in water are 15 parts per billion. Rossiter was found to have 54 parts per billion and Warren had 103 parts per billion," the post from Partners in Pediatrics said.

Kind said bottled water will be provided to students through June 9, which is the end of the school year, "just to be overly cautious."

She said water fixtures will be replaced in 13 buildings in the district over the summer.

"It's just because we take it that seriously and it is the right thing to do," Kind said. "We don’t want this to ever happen again."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We won’t leave any stone unturned," she added.

She said the schools have not been at capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warren and Rossiter schools said on their websites that under federal law, they are required to have a program in place to minimize lead in the drinking water. This program includes corrosion control treatment (treating the water to make it less likely that lead will dissolve into the water); source water treatment (removing any lead that is in the water at the time it leaves the treatment facility); and a public education program.