Rocky Head Start offers free early education opportunities for families

Riddle said even though her son finished Head Start two years ago he still talks about it all the time. He still has a best friend he made in Head Start and still cherishes a bookshelf he worked on during the program. Riddle said they instilled in him skills and a love for learning that have served him well. Riddle's son needed speech therapy when he began in Head Start, and she didn't know because she could understand him just fine. Speech therapy was provided to her son for free via the program and he recently graduated from that therapy.

"Having another adult reinforce the things I was teaching was very helpful. The little things that were ingrained in him in Head Start really stay with him," Riddle said. "He especially benefited from the social/emotional aspect of the program."

The Head Start program also taught Riddle how to educate her son at home. She said she uses games to teach him lessons, math, science, reading and other skills. These are the same kinds of skills and techniques used in Head Start. Peña-Larsen said that kids learn a lot through play so there is a significant amount of play that occurs at Head Start. Most of the activities including learning through playing are mandated as a standard for Head Start programs across the county.