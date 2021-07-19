Rocky Head Start offers free early education opportunities for families

A free early education and family support program that serves three counties, Rocky Head Start is now enrolling for the fall.
Rocky Head Start accounts for about one-third of all Rocky Mountain Development Council programs, and for the past 54 years it has offered local families early childhood educational opportunities at zero cost to the family.
According to Rocky Head Start Director Ashley Peña-Larsen, the program serves 208 children from families in the tri-county area each year. Families from Broadwater, Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties can find Head Start sites in Townsend, Whitehall, Boulder, East Helena and Helena. Peña-Larsen said the program is funded largely by federal tax dollars and is free to qualifying families. The program in turn meets a 20% federal match for its funding.
The program serves children ages 3 to 5, usually for two years but sometimes for three. Peña-Larsen said approximately 90% of these children are eligible based on the Head Start Family Income Guidelines. Children also qualify if they are eligible for public assistance. Approximately 10% of children (21) over the poverty guidelines can be served by the program.
In total the program serves 208 children across 13 classroom sites and employs 50 people. Classes operate Monday through Friday, four to six hours per day, in conjunction with the regular school year. Peña-Larsen said this is the program's first year operating five days per week.
What do children learn in Head Start?
According to Peña-Larsen, the primary focus is on social/emotional needs but expands to reading, language and speech along with some math and science. Head Start largely focuses on fundamental skills like how reading works and working on how to manage emotions and engage with others. Peña-Larsen said they spend a lot of time working on the social/emotional part because it's the starting point for all other skills.
"We have approximately 16 children in each class. So we have a really great teacher/child ratio to provide individual attention," Peña-Larsen said. "We work with families to do things like meet their goals. Each family has an advocate assigned to them. This helps us do things like deliver meals to provide food security during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Peña-Larsen said the advocates don't force things on families, but they do work with every family to set a "goal" that they help them accomplish over the school year. The goal can be anything from a financial goal to "getting the family car fixed," Peña-Larsen said.
Parent Sarah Riddle is a living example of what Head Start can do for a person. She was a Head Start student herself many years ago and her son, who will start second grade this year, spent two years in the program just a few years ago.
"Head Start has done so much for my family and myself," Riddle said. "When it comes to this building and these people, I will always say 'yes.' Head Start didn't just change my life, it saved it."
Riddle said even though her son finished Head Start two years ago he still talks about it all the time. He still has a best friend he made in Head Start and still cherishes a bookshelf he worked on during the program. Riddle said they instilled in him skills and a love for learning that have served him well. Riddle's son needed speech therapy when he began in Head Start, and she didn't know because she could understand him just fine. Speech therapy was provided to her son for free via the program and he recently graduated from that therapy.
"Having another adult reinforce the things I was teaching was very helpful. The little things that were ingrained in him in Head Start really stay with him," Riddle said. "He especially benefited from the social/emotional aspect of the program."
The Head Start program also taught Riddle how to educate her son at home. She said she uses games to teach him lessons, math, science, reading and other skills. These are the same kinds of skills and techniques used in Head Start. Peña-Larsen said that kids learn a lot through play so there is a significant amount of play that occurs at Head Start. Most of the activities including learning through playing are mandated as a standard for Head Start programs across the county.
Riddle said the program also helped her son better manage his emotions. She said it was an incredibly important lesson for him and he wouldn't be the same child without it. She also shared some of her own Head Start memories and how the program helped her manager her own emotions throughout life. Riddle recalled two different stories from when she was in the program as a child. One time she spilled paint and expected she would get in trouble like she would have at home, but the teacher told her that she couldn't make art without spilling paint.
Another story Riddle shared was being picked on for having a ribbon in her hair, with other children tugging at it. She was told they just wished they had their own ribbon. Regardless of whether or not that was true, it had an impact on how Riddle manages her own emotions and avoids lashing out all these years later. For Riddle, her Head Start program was a safe space and it's something she has never forgotten.
Peña-Larsen said the Rocky Head Start program is one of the most established of its kind in this area. They've made lots of community partners over the past 50 years and always work hard to get as many children as possible into the right role for them. The program has a lot to offer parents and children and all of it is at no cost to them.
RMDC's Head Start program is still enrolling for this fall. Peña-Larsen said they hope to fill all the empty spots by mid-August. The first day of class is on Sept. 8. Peña-Larsen said you can call the main Head Start office at 406-457-7308 to schedule an appointment. In that appointment Head Start employees will work with the family throughout the application process.