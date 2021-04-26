Radley Principal McMahon hopes to leave a legacy of collaboration

"Those ideas don't always come from us. This is a perfect example as that idea came from a staff member," McMahon said. "Now we'd never even consider going forward without a facility dog. We're adding a second next year."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to McMahon listening to his staff and students is one of the most important aspects of being an administrator. He said it's important to "always keep your ears open."

Over McMahon's years in East Helena, many things have changed significantly. Two in particular stuck out to McMahon as he reflected on his time in the district.

The first is how much technology has changed. McMahon said educators barely knew how to implement technology into their classrooms at first. At this point, technology has progressed so far that they don't know how they'd do without it, according to him.

The second is a greater focus on the emotional needs of students. McMahon said he doesn't know if students these days encounter more stressful situations or if schools have just become more aware of it. However, the one thing he was able to say for certain is that the schools are doing a great job at addressing those emotional needs. Every morning before academic instruction begins at Radley, the teachers take the time to talk with students so they can identify anything that might be bothering them and address it.