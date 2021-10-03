One month in, Helena-area schools grappling with challenges of COVID-19

"So far our families have been great about keeping kids home when they're not feeling good," Weltz said. "The big game changer on the horizon will be the ability for 5- to 11-year-olds to be vaccinated. That opportunity for elementary students will be huge."

East Helena Public Schools

In East Helena's school district, which does not require masks for any students, the story is very similar. Superintendent Dan Rispens said officials have had to rely on the good faith of parents and students to help them prevent the spread of the disease and keep schools open.

Of the 1,739 students in the district, there have been around 40 cases so far this year in the schools, six of which were staff members. About half of all cases were East Helena High School students. Rispens said he think this is probably because high school kids are more social than elementary students.

"Last year we had cohorts in place. It worked out pretty well but was a horrible schedule for teachers and kids. So we saw them being more socially active after school and on weekends," Rispens said. "We obviously don't control what they do 16 hours a day when they're not in school. It's why I think the high school numbers are higher. High school kids are just more mobile and elementary students are generally with their one teacher all day."