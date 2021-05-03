New Townsend School District superintendent driven by love of learning

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hedalen wanted to return to superintendent work after working for OPI and took a position with the Arrowhead School District. She described it as an opportunity to "get back to the field and work with educators, families, students and community support networks."

As Townsend's superintendent, she hopes to do more work she is passionate about in her local community.

"I want to bring my excitement for teaching and learning, my knowledge of school funding and grant writing, and build on the positive school climate and family and community engagement in the Bulldog community," she said. "My husband and I have lived in Broadwater County for 10 years, and I and looking forward to being part of the incredible team at the school and being involved in the community."

Hedalen said school was challenging for her. She loved the social aspects and extracurricular activities, but had to work hard on her academics as a child.

"I shocked everyone and myself when I switched my major to education," she said. "In college, I realized that I could make a difference and teach things in different ways to reach students who struggled as I did in school."

It was during that time that Hedalen also learned she had a love for learning and a passion for reading that she wanted to share with students.