More students getting vaccinated as school approaches

Public health officials are saying that more students in the critical 12-19 age range are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the school year rapidly approaches.
According to Lewis and Clark Public Health, about 34% of 12- to 19-year-olds are fully vaccinated against the virus and an additional 42% are partially vaccinated at this point.
"We have had a pretty big uptick in interest in that age group for vaccination," said Drenda Niemann, public health officer for the county. "Unfortunately they won't be fully vaccinated before schools starts, but we expect that this population will follow through with full vaccination."
Niemann said "it is promising" seeing all these students attend free vaccine clinics and get their first shot just before the start of school. The hope is that as many students as possible will be vaccinated into the first couple of months.
"They are headed back into an environment that is higher risk. Nationally we are seeing more unvaccinated young people get severely ill or hospitalized," Niemann said. "The Delta variant is twice as contagious and move more quickly through a population. A vaccination protects you from the the sever illness or hospitalization aspect of this virus."
According to Niemann, 97% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are once again recommending universal masking in situations like schools. Currently, the Helena Public Schools board of trustees has authorized Superintendent Rex Weltz to mandate mandatory masking for pre k-8 students no later than 3 p.m. on Friday. This will be based on community transmission rate, which is now deemed "high" by the LCPH. Masking will remain optional for high school students for the moment.
According to Weltz, the district is encouraging all students and staff to be vaccinated as it is "the most powerful approach to keep our students in school full-time, five days a week."
"Keeping kids in school is the driving force behind everything we're doing in response to COVID," Weltz said. "We want to keep kids in the classroom, parents at work and families in their routines. Vaccination and masking are the most powerful tools we have to give our kids the stable and productive academic year they deserve."
Board chair Luke Muszkiewicz said he hopes that all eligible students will receive the vaccine. He previously stated the goal is to keep kids in the schools as much as possible this upcoming school year.
"Whether required or recommended, masks will help us limit the transmission of the Delta variant and keep schools open," Muszkiewicz said. "But make no mistake, the most important thing we can do to keep our kids in school and our teachers healthy is to get the vaccine. Please attend a vaccination clinic or talk to your health care provider today."
In East Helena, masking is now set to be optional for all students. This change occurred in June and there has not been further discussion at the district's public board meetings.
According to Niemann, from a public health perspective, the main preventative measures people need to do is wear a mask and maintain distancing going into this school year. Niemann said this is even more critical for those who are younger than 12 and ineligible for the vaccine.
"Without these public health mitigation strategies we will see outbreaks and it will disrupt the learning environment," Niemann said. "The original virus did not impact young people as much, but Delta is causing more severe illness in our younger population."
Niemann said when kids are taken out of school and quarantined it's even more disruptive to their learning.
Currently, most of Montana is in a high transmission rate status. Niemann said there was about an 8% increase in transmission rate over the course of a few days last week.
Niemann said her recommendations for parents of students who are ineligible for a vaccination is to mask their child, maintain distance when possible and speak to your school officials if you have concerns. She also encouraged everyone to understand the facts and use the Lewis and Clark Public Health website as a resource to monitor the ongoing situation. The website can be found at helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB.
According to Weltz, the Helena district will announce it's Pre K-8 masking status for the beginning of the school year early in the week of Aug. 23.
"Throughout the year, we will closely monitor our county's COVID transmission status, in coordination with public health officials, and will adjust masking requirements for Pre K-8 accordingly, based on local conditions," Weltz said.
Additionally, Helena schools will continue enhanced cleaning, distancing and disinfecting protocols established last year, Weltz said. He said the district is also maintaining its expanded nursing services with seven registered nurses providing health and wellness support to students and staff as well as providing education on the district's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
"I'm confident that we're doing everything in our power to protect our students and parents as well as the broader community," Weltz said. "But we can't do it alone and that is the point I would most like to emphasize. We need help from parents and the community to keep our students safe and in school. Please wear a mask, keep family home if they're sick and follow public health directions if you're identified as a close contact. Working together, we can make this a great year for our students and keep them in school, which is what we all want."
If you are seeking a free vaccine clinic, there are ones slated for Aug. 26 at the Helena College airport campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one set for the Helena College Donaldson campus for Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Aug. 30, Helena Food Share will host a vaccine clinic from noon to 2 p.m.
St. Peter's Health continues to offer free vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at its clinic on Broadway Street. No appointment is necessary. Additionally, vaccines are available at local health care providers and pharmacies.
According to Weltz, the district is working with both Helena High School and Capital High School to schedule vaccination clinics throughout September and October.