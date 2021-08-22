More students getting vaccinated as school approaches

According to Weltz, the Helena district will announce it's Pre K-8 masking status for the beginning of the school year early in the week of Aug. 23.

"Throughout the year, we will closely monitor our county's COVID transmission status, in coordination with public health officials, and will adjust masking requirements for Pre K-8 accordingly, based on local conditions," Weltz said.

Additionally, Helena schools will continue enhanced cleaning, distancing and disinfecting protocols established last year, Weltz said. He said the district is also maintaining its expanded nursing services with seven registered nurses providing health and wellness support to students and staff as well as providing education on the district's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"I'm confident that we're doing everything in our power to protect our students and parents as well as the broader community," Weltz said. "But we can't do it alone and that is the point I would most like to emphasize. We need help from parents and the community to keep our students safe and in school. Please wear a mask, keep family home if they're sick and follow public health directions if you're identified as a close contact. Working together, we can make this a great year for our students and keep them in school, which is what we all want."