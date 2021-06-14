Meet Rex Weltz, Helena Public Schools' new superintendent

Though he may not officially take over until July 1, incoming Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz has taken a hands-on approach throughout the transition process.

For the last several months, Weltz has been working alongside outgoing Superintendent Tyler Ream, who is stepping down at the end of the month after three years with the school district.

"It's been really helpful to transition in a backup role to Tyler," Weltz said. "It's also nice to have a slow transition into it."

The board of education unanimously selected Weltz as the new superintendent following a public interview process in February. In March, the board unanimously approved his two-year employment contract with an annual base salary of $172,500.

Typically, Weltz said, a new superintendent would show up to work on the first day and begin to learn about the district. But the learning curve is not so steep for Weltz, who has been learning about the district for the last year in his role as principal of Rossiter Elementary School. Weltz said he got to see a lot about how the district operates and what teachers and staff go through during his time at Rossiter.