Meet Rex Weltz, Helena Public Schools' new superintendent

Though he may not officially take over until July 1, incoming Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz has taken a hands-on approach throughout the transition process.
For the last several months, Weltz has been working alongside outgoing Superintendent Tyler Ream, who is stepping down at the end of the month after three years with the school district.
"It's been really helpful to transition in a backup role to Tyler," Weltz said. "It's also nice to have a slow transition into it."
The board of education unanimously selected Weltz as the new superintendent following a public interview process in February. In March, the board unanimously approved his two-year employment contract with an annual base salary of $172,500.
Typically, Weltz said, a new superintendent would show up to work on the first day and begin to learn about the district. But the learning curve is not so steep for Weltz, who has been learning about the district for the last year in his role as principal of Rossiter Elementary School. Weltz said he got to see a lot about how the district operates and what teachers and staff go through during his time at Rossiter.
He was born and raised in the small town of Noxon, Montana, and graduated from Western Montana College. Weltz's career began in Hamilton, where he worked as a teacher from 1994 to 1999. After that, he spent a decade teaching and being a principal in Alaska. He then moved back to Montana, where he served as the superintendent in Polson for four years, and as Polson High School's principal for four years prior to that. He then moved to Helena to become the principal at Rossiter.
Weltz believes that his experience at Polson schools will carry over to Helena despite the difference in size. Polson is a Class A district and Helena is a Class AA district.
"I don't see that there are more challenges. Though they might be more frequent, the challenges are the same," Weltz said. "But I have really good people around me here. More professionals who are willing to help. In Polson I might have been the only person handling something, but here I have a whole team to help."
Weltz said he looks forward to working even more with every one of these individuals in the Helena Public Schools. He said he has been incredibly impressed with all the teachers, support staff and what he called a "really solid school board."
"I had an opportunity for a year to look and see who is in this district," Weltz said. "I'm humbled to lead them. I have no qualms about working with the people in this district. I just wanted to be a bigger part of it."
Weltz said he hopes to continue the success of his predecessor. His primary goals moving forward will be to make sure the district's summer school program is up and running, making sure the district's staff are able to participate in development training, and planning for what the next school year brings. Weltz said he hopes to bring back a sense of normalcy to the next school year.
"I want to make sure there is an understanding that if COVID comes up we will handle it, but we will also move forward," Weltz said. "COVID will never be away from us again, but I don't want that to be our focus. I want to refocus the district on high-quality education."
For Weltz, working in a Class AA district was a professional goal when he took the job at Rossiter. Though he is moving up to a higher position, he said he does not view the job as any kind of reward for his over 20 years of work in education.
"My role in this is not making it about me. It's my job to do everything I can for kids and to lead our district to be better for our kids," Weltz said. "It's not about a job title. It's not about being able to put it on a resume."
Weltz said he really loved his time at Rossiter and he wouldn't have left that behind if he didn't feel like he could do more for the district.