Longtime friends join Helena's school board as student reps

Lay is a member of the CHS swim team. She is heavily involved in the school's theater program and is a member of National Honor Society and the student council, where she intends to run for senior class president. Schoenfeld is a leader on HHS's cross-country team and is a track runner, basketball player and member of NHS.

Schoenfeld said she aspires to be a physical therapist, so the sciences and physical education classes appeal to her the most. Lay is more interested math and history, but is still considering career options.

As student representatives on the board, they share a goal of raising awareness of important issues among their fellow high school students.

Schoenfeld aims to make the student body more aware of the school board, the issues it is discussing and the impact that could have on the students. She said she aims to listen to the staff's concerns and let the students know they have a voice in these matters.

"I feel like a lot of kids don't even realize they can voice their opinions," Schoenfeld said. "Just talking to people about what's going on there at school can get the word out and make them more aware of what's going on."