Longtime friends join Helena's school board as student reps

Two longtime friends, Eliza Lay and Rylie Schoenfeld, are Helena Public Schools' newest student school board representatives.
The two seniors said they've been friends since middle school. However, Lay wound up at Capital High School and Schoenfeld at Helena High School since they live across town from each other.
"When we met we were literally the same person," Lay said. "I think we met at a band thing."
Both attend the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where they spend much of their free time volunteering. Both play the saxophone in band. Both spend a lot of time with their families. Both love the outdoors and have participated in track.
Schoenfeld said she knew previous HHS board representative Claire Downing, who suggested the position as a possibility for Schoenfeld. Schoenfeld's counselor also suggested it to her.
"It seemed like it would be a good opportunity to earn some good leadership experience," Schoenfeld said.
Lay said she was previously unaware of the position but spent time talking with former CHS board representative Mariah Mercer about it.
"I always liked leadership positions," Lay said. "I thought it would be fun to interact with people and have some input on larger district matters."
Lay is a member of the CHS swim team. She is heavily involved in the school's theater program and is a member of National Honor Society and the student council, where she intends to run for senior class president. Schoenfeld is a leader on HHS's cross-country team and is a track runner, basketball player and member of NHS.
Schoenfeld said she aspires to be a physical therapist, so the sciences and physical education classes appeal to her the most. Lay is more interested math and history, but is still considering career options.
As student representatives on the board, they share a goal of raising awareness of important issues among their fellow high school students.
Schoenfeld aims to make the student body more aware of the school board, the issues it is discussing and the impact that could have on the students. She said she aims to listen to the staff's concerns and let the students know they have a voice in these matters.
"I feel like a lot of kids don't even realize they can voice their opinions," Schoenfeld said. "Just talking to people about what's going on there at school can get the word out and make them more aware of what's going on."
For Lay, it's more about letting students know what opportunities are available to them. She said the district has lots of scholarship and testing opportunities and she hopes to raise awareness of these, making them more accessible to students. According to Lay, there are lots of different opportunities to apply for scholarships or take ACT testing classes that she just wants to make known.