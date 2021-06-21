In East Helena, Dan Rispens says he has big shoes to fill in superintendent role

Over the past several years, Whitmoyer has let Rispens in on some of what it takes to be the district's superintendent. Rispens said he has learned a lot from watching Whitmoyer, who has been like a mentor to him over the years.

Rispens never expected to rise from the role of substitute teacher and bus driver to the district's highest staff position.

"You know, I was never a kid that even really liked school," Rispens said. "When I went to college I originally pursued a degree in musical composition, but after a while I realized that was not something I wanted to do. I was two years in and wanted to finish some kind of degree, and I had a professor remark that I was a pretty good writer so I got my English degree."

Ripsens said it the ability to work with kids that drove him into this career path. He said working with kids is way more fun than working with adults. Rispens views his job as creating a positive environment where kids can learn.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Rispens, deciding to lead EHHS and eventually apply for the superintendent's role were not easy for him. He said his job at EVMS was amazing and he had an incredible staff there.