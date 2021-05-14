HHS students awarded at Montana Science Fair

Helena High School students Claire Downing and Heath Caldwell both received several awards at the Montana Science Fair in March.

Caldwell presented his work entitled "Comparative Osteohistology within the long bones of rocky mountain elk" and was awarded the Animal Science Award, Best Wildlife Project and a gold ribbon.

Downing presented work on "Colonizing Bryophytes. Used as a post-wildfire ecosystem stabilization treatment in Montana." She was awarded the first place "grand award," the Larry Faugue Grand Award and a silver ribbon.

Additionally, both students competed in the Intel Regional Science Fair hosted by Montana Tech on Wednesday, March 3. Downing placed at this fair and was awarded the first place grand award, Association for Geoscientists Award and a blue ribbon gold medal.

Caldwell was awarded the Montana Technology University Biology Department's "Best in Show" award and a blue ribbon silver medal.

Following that, Downing was able to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair on May 3 through 6 via video conferencing.

Both competitors are students of Helena High School teacher Tyler Hollow.

