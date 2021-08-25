Helena schools will require masks for grades PreK-8

Helena Public Schools will require all PreK-8 students and staff to wear a mask as classes begin next week, Superintendent Rex Weltz announced Wednesday afternoon.

"As I shared with you earlier this month, the Helena School District Board of Trustees has provided me flexibility to initiate a PreK-8 mask mandate when our county's COVID-19 transmission rate is rated 'substantial' or 'high' by Lewis and Clark Public Health," said Weltz, in a letter to parents. "After consultation with local public health officials, and given that Lewis and Clark County's transmission rate remains at the 'high' level, I have made the decision to require masks for PreK-8."

The letter goes on to state that effective Aug. 30, masks will be required for all PreK-8 students and staff. Masks are recommended but not mandatory for grades 9-12.

Weltz and the board of trustees have received significant push-back from parents who don't want kids to wear masks at all, as well as parents who think the district isn't going far enough to protect kids from COVID-19. The past several school board meetings have seen hours of public comment regarding mask policy.

