Helena schools to make masking optional July 1

Helena Public Schools' board of trustees approved a policy change that will make masking optional in school district buildings effective July 1.
The motion carried 7 to 1 with Trustee Janet Armstrong voting against the change Tuesday evening.
According to the policy change, the district will continue recommending mask use to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but will no longer require them to be worn by students, staff and others in school district buildings.
Some parents at Tuesday's meeting took issue with the board's decision to maintain policy language recommending mask use, saying the policy should instead say masks are "optional." They said the language is not very clear and puts pressure on students to comply with the recommendation.
Board Chair Luke Muszkiewicz said he supports the decision to continue recommending mask use but noted the policy change does make it optional.
Vice Chair Siobhan Hathhorn said she knows some people do not like the semantics, but the change does give families options.
"At this point in time, I think it's best to go with what works best for our community," Hathhorn said.
Trustee Jennifer McKee said she believes the level of vaccination in the community allowed this change to happen. McKee said she sees both sides of the semantics debate, but she does not believe changing the wording of the policy would make much of a difference.
Trustee John McEwen said it's the district's role to make a recommendation, which is consistent with other policies and wording typically used.
One parent, Caroline Pharr, noted that children younger than 12 cannot yet receive a COVID-19 vaccination. She asked that the board wait until a vaccine for young children is approved before changing the policy.
Trustee Terry Beaver also noted the lack of a vaccine for young children and said he would personally recommend masking for children younger than 12. Beaver said he hopes that by the time school resumes in the fall, vaccinations will be available for young children.
In addition to this policy change, the board voted unanimously to terminate the policy that allocated funds used for transportation changes resulting from the pandemic.
Despite this change, the board also voted to continue an emergency declaration through June 2022. Some people took issue with this, arguing it gave the board unilateral authority to make decisions based on their personal beliefs. Muszkiewicz said this came as a recommendation from the Montana Association of School Boards. Outgoing Superintendent Tyler Ream said it provides the board flexibility when it comes to policies like the ones that were changed later that evening.
In addition to these changes to policy, incoming Superintendent Rex Weltz presented a plan for the 2021-22 school year which he said provides a sense of normalcy. Weltz said the draft plan features normal school schedule times and normal transportation. Masking would remain optional under this plan. Fall activities are expected to resume unimpeded. The district's Digital Learning Initiative would remain an option for families.
However, the district will continue cleaning and safety practices adopted during the pandemic. Weltz said the hope is for a significantly more normal school year.
"It's exciting to me that we are moving in this direction, and I credit that to this community," Muszkiewicz said. "I'm optimistic about what this means for next year."