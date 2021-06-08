Helena schools to make masking optional July 1

Trustee John McEwen said it's the district's role to make a recommendation, which is consistent with other policies and wording typically used.

One parent, Caroline Pharr, noted that children younger than 12 cannot yet receive a COVID-19 vaccination. She asked that the board wait until a vaccine for young children is approved before changing the policy.

Trustee Terry Beaver also noted the lack of a vaccine for young children and said he would personally recommend masking for children younger than 12. Beaver said he hopes that by the time school resumes in the fall, vaccinations will be available for young children.

In addition to this policy change, the board voted unanimously to terminate the policy that allocated funds used for transportation changes resulting from the pandemic.

Despite this change, the board also voted to continue an emergency declaration through June 2022. Some people took issue with this, arguing it gave the board unilateral authority to make decisions based on their personal beliefs. Muszkiewicz said this came as a recommendation from the Montana Association of School Boards. Outgoing Superintendent Tyler Ream said it provides the board flexibility when it comes to policies like the ones that were changed later that evening.