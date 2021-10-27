Helena schools to hand out bus ID cards starting next week

Helena Public Schools will be handing out ID cards to students who ride the bus starting early next week.
The cards are part of a rollout of a years-in-the-making system that provides parents with live information about where their student's bus is. According to district transportation director Tom Cohn, the system is a major breakthrough in safety and security technology for the district's bus system.
"It makes drivers' jobs easier," Cohn said. "And it takes that step of having to manually mark a student off on a paper sheet out of the equation."
Cohn said the old paper tracking of students getting on the bus and then off at the schools has been in use since before he started working for the district 20 years ago. He said the major issue with it is that it's one more distraction for the bus driver, and distractions are the number one cause of bus accidents across the country.
The new card system is an RFID reader where kids simply put their card in front of the scanner as they get on and off the bus. Parents can then view where their child's bus is, and confirm entry and departure on the bus at any given time via the district's parent portal. Cohn has wanted this technology in the district's buses for over two-and-a-half years. However, according to Cohn the technology just wasn't quite there yet a few years ago and was cumbersome to use.
"The tech has become much more user friendly," Cohn said. "We've done a few small pilot runs and started training on the system on Oct. 12. It puts the driver in a position of not having to be distracted."
Cohn said it was important to note that they won't deny students the ability to ride the bus if they don't have their card or forget it at home. With a few quick taps of the finger, drivers can manually check the student on and off the bus.
Though the primary goal of the system is to provide parents quick and easy access to know where their child or the bus is, a secondary benefit is providing data to the district they can use to make changes. One major thing the district will be monitoring is bus capacity. Cohn said the district likes to keep the routes at around 80% capacity and will now be able to more easily tell if a bus is at 90% or more capacity and can implement some route changes.
Additionally, Cohn said the tracking will help the district track the changing demographics of the Helena area. An example Cohn gave is that near Central School the demographics skew older with fewer children who ride the bus. However, the Helena valley has seen robust growth over the past decade and has many more students who will ride the bus.
"This will help us a lot at the beginning of the year when we build routes," Cohn said. "It will help us be proactive about it."
In addition to the RFID card system, the district also rolled out a more robust bus camera system over the summer. This eight-camera system features two outside cameras, a dash camera and cameras on the inside of the bus which can see each seat. According to routing specialist Drew VanFossen, this allows the bus HQ to have a 1080p recording of a 360 view of the bus during its route. Additionally, the new system provides coverage of every seat on the bus.
These recordings are double backed up via hard drive and SD card, according to Cohn. The cameras allow the bus HQ to view any given angle at any point during the buses' route. The system also features a panic button that the driver can press at any time that will place a timestamp on the video so that the relevant footage can quickly be found and reviewed.
"We can even see a license plate if someone runs the reds on the bus," VanFossen said. "Plus it's cellular based so we can view it from our phones anywhere there is cell service."
The district has had cellular cameras on buses since 2011, but that only system was at the point of failure and the parts to replace it were no longer in production, according to Cohn. The district contracted Safety Vision for the installation of the $287,671 system, which was paid out of district's transportation budget.
In addition to providing eyes on every bus in the district simultaneously, the system also provides date, time, location and speed data on the buses. Cohn said this is important because they can ensure the bus drivers are traveling at safe speeds.
"If someone calls and says one of our buses is doing 50 down Euclid, we can check that," Cohn said.
VanFossen said the system also helps with new drivers as the HQ can ensure they're on route or provide directions if they become lost. The HQ also receives alerts if a bus leaves cell service areas. The system also provides an audio feed of the bus, which is recorded along with video.
Currently the district monitors busing during the morning and afternoon, according to VanFossen. Cohn said the system provides a number of other useful functions about seatbelt enforcement, which the district has a strict policy about.
"We can see everything that happens on the bus," Cohn said. "The great thing about video is that it never lies."