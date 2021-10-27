Helena schools to hand out bus ID cards starting next week

In addition to the RFID card system, the district also rolled out a more robust bus camera system over the summer. This eight-camera system features two outside cameras, a dash camera and cameras on the inside of the bus which can see each seat. According to routing specialist Drew VanFossen, this allows the bus HQ to have a 1080p recording of a 360 view of the bus during its route. Additionally, the new system provides coverage of every seat on the bus.

These recordings are double backed up via hard drive and SD card, according to Cohn. The cameras allow the bus HQ to view any given angle at any point during the buses' route. The system also features a panic button that the driver can press at any time that will place a timestamp on the video so that the relevant footage can quickly be found and reviewed.

"We can even see a license plate if someone runs the reds on the bus," VanFossen said. "Plus it's cellular based so we can view it from our phones anywhere there is cell service."

The district has had cellular cameras on buses since 2011, but that only system was at the point of failure and the parts to replace it were no longer in production, according to Cohn. The district contracted Safety Vision for the installation of the $287,671 system, which was paid out of district's transportation budget.