Helena schools to consider conditional mask requirements

After lifting its district-wide face mask requirement July 1, Helena Public Schools is considering a policy amendment that would allow the superintendent to require masks to be worn in certain schools under certain circumstances.
The amendment that will be considered at the school board’s Tuesday meeting would authorize the superintendent to require masks to be worn in all elementary preK-8 schools and preK-8 programs when the level of COVID-19 community transmission in Lewis and Clark County is considered to be “substantial” or “high” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lewis and Clark Public Health reported Friday that the county is listed as an area of “substantial” community transmission. As such, the health department is recommending that everyone practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wear face masks/face coverings in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
As of Friday, 55% of the eligible population in Lewis and Clark County had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinations have not yet been approved for children younger than 12.
The policy amendment being considered next week would require the superintendent to announce any face mask requirement to students, staff, parents and visitors no later than 3 p.m. Friday for the next school week. Signs would be posted in the buildings where face masks are required.
"We will do everything possible to keep our students in school, on a normal schedule, five days a week, and the Board may decide that a temporary face mask requirement is necessary when the virus is surging in our community,” school board Chair Luke Muszkiewicz said. “If our students and staff or their families are sick or quarantined, they are not in school. Please help us by talking to your healthcare provider about vaccination."
The school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Capital High School. Visit https://helenaschools.org/event/board-of-trustees-meeting/ to join the meeting online.