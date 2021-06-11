Helena schools offering free meals throughout the summer

Helena Public Schools will once again be offering free meals to all youths 18 and younger throughout the summer.
Free meal distribution is set to begin on June 14 and will run through Aug. 20. Every meal will have one entree in addition to milk, vegetables and fruit.
According to a notice from the schools, the district will be offering a mix of what was done the summer prior and during the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to serve as many youths as possible, the district will be offering meals at 10 different sites across Helena. However, all sites may not operate every day.
There will be no meal service on July 5.
Locations and times
- Memorial Park - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday. Mega Meals, which contain a breakfast and a lunch in each sack, will be available daily. A three-day meal pack will be available in addition to the Mega Meal on Thursdays.
- Four Georgians (in front of the building) - 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Multi-meal packs available.
- CR Anderson (one the basketball court) - 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Multi-meal packs available.
- Warren Elementary School (parking lot near entry #1) - 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Multi-meal packs available.
- Jim Darcy Elementary School (west parking lot) - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Multi-meal packs available.
- Helena Middle School (rear of building near entry #20) - 11:25 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Multi-meal packs available.
- Rossiter Elementary School (front parking lot) - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Multi-meal packs available.
- Broadwater Elementary School - 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays only. Seven-day multi-meal packs available.
- Stewart Homes (across from Helena High School) - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays only. Seven-day multi-meal packs available.