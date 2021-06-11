Helena schools offering free meals throughout the summer

Free meal distribution is set to begin on June 14 and will run through Aug. 20. Every meal will have one entree in addition to milk, vegetables and fruit.

According to a notice from the schools, the district will be offering a mix of what was done the summer prior and during the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to serve as many youths as possible, the district will be offering meals at 10 different sites across Helena. However, all sites may not operate every day.