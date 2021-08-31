Helena schools mask policy unchanged after emergency rule

Helena Public Schools made no changes to its mask policy following the governor’s emergency rule Tuesday calling for various opt-outs for school masking.
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced the Department of Public Health and Human Services emergency rule Tuesday morning, effective immediately. The rule notes that school districts should consider parental concerns and should provide an opt-out system for certain reasons.
Helena Public Schools kept its mask mandate in place for the day to avoid disruption. That afternoon, Superintendent Rex Weltz said in a statement the district had considered parents’ concerns and would not change its mask policy.
“The district has taken into account all of those factors and implemented the least restrictive guidelines necessary to preserve the health and safety of our students and staff so that we can continue to keep our schools open five days per week,” Weltz said.
Weltz said the district reads the rule as permitting the existing policy since it says “should consider” and “should provide.” He said parents and students can opt out of mask wearing by switching to online learning or through medical exemptions.
The school district's board of trustees gave the superintendent the authority to require masks when the county's COVID-19 transmission rate is rated substantial or high by Lewis and Clark Public Health. Amid a high transmission rate in the county, Weltz issued a mask mandate for Pre-K through eighth grade effective Aug. 30 and recommended masking for grades 8-12.
Lewis and Clark Public Health released a statement in support of the district’s policy as helping keep students in the classroom.
East Helena Public Schools made masking optional this school year.
The emergency rule called on schools to provide opt-outs for developmental needs, religious beliefs, moral conviction, other fundamental rights, or physical, mental, emotional or psychosocial health.
“This emergency rule ultimately directs schools to recognize the fundamental rights of parents, and because each child is unique and may face unique challenges, this rule urges schools to empower parents to do what’s best for their children,” Gianforte said in a press release.
Kris Goss, senior counsel for the Montana School Boards Association, said in a statement the rule says schools should consider these factors when implementing a face covering requirement. It continues to recognize the authority of school boards to adopt public health measures, he said, in accordance with the state constitution.
“It's a recommendation, not a prohibition, and we're following the recommendation by providing parents every opportunity to express their views -- we've heard hours of public testimony and responded to hundreds of emails,” Luke Muszkiewicz, Helena school board chair, said in an email. “We also provide medical exemptions for students with health issues or disabilities. While some disagree with this approach, we all share the goal of keeping our kids in school."