Helena schools mask policy unchanged after emergency rule

Helena Public Schools made no changes to its mask policy following the governor’s emergency rule Tuesday calling for various opt-outs for school masking.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced the Department of Public Health and Human Services emergency rule Tuesday morning, effective immediately. The rule notes that school districts should consider parental concerns and should provide an opt-out system for certain reasons.

Helena Public Schools kept its mask mandate in place for the day to avoid disruption. That afternoon, Superintendent Rex Weltz said in a statement the district had considered parents’ concerns and would not change its mask policy.

“The district has taken into account all of those factors and implemented the least restrictive guidelines necessary to preserve the health and safety of our students and staff so that we can continue to keep our schools open five days per week,” Weltz said.

Weltz said the district reads the rule as permitting the existing policy since it says “should consider” and “should provide.” He said parents and students can opt out of mask wearing by switching to online learning or through medical exemptions.

