Helena school board swears in trustees, hears from public on masks and vaccines

After its meeting last week was cut short, the Helena Public Schools board of trustees canvassed the school district's 2021 election results and swore in new trustee Janet Armstrong and incumbent trustee Terry Beaver during a special meeting held online Tuesday evening.
Board chair Luke Muszkiewicz abruptly closed the hybrid online and in-person meeting of the board on May 11, after some in attendance refused to wear a mask as required by the school board's policy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tuesday's special meeting was held to complete the time-sensitive business that the board did not finish last week.
According to district business manager Janelle Mickelson, the elementary election had approximate 34.99% turnout of the more than 35,000 ballots sent out. The high school election had a similar 35% turnout of approximately 37,000 ballots. Janet Armstrong was elected with 6,728 votes, or 31.16% of the vote. Beaver won reelection with 6,442 votes, or 29.84% of the vote.
An elementary district levy passed with 52% of the vote and the high school district levy passed narrowly with 50.92% of the vote, according to Mickelson.
County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney was present to swear in the the new trustees. Chaney said she wanted to thank the board for their countless hours of volunteer work.
Following the swearing in, Muszkiewicz expressed his thanks to now former trustee Sarah Sullivan for her six years of service to the board. Certifying the election results was her final act as a trustee of the board.
The trustees elected to once again put Muszkiewicz in the chair seat. With former vice chair Sullivan gone, trustee Siobhan Hathhorn was elected to the newly opened vice chair seat.
Masks and vaccines
At the opening of the meeting, Muszkiewicz noted there would be time for public comment following the completion of the delayed business from the week prior. The audience took the opportunity to voice their opinions about masks and vaccines.
"I think everyone at this meeting wants what is best for kids," Muszkiewicz said. "We may disagree about what that is, but it is common ground with all of us."
Jamie Bright said she believes the board of trustees should "create a better learning environment by removing the mask mandate." Bright said she isn't an anti-masker, she just believes that masks are detrimental to the learning environment and that it is unhealthy for children to wear masks eight hours per day.
"You're not following the science," Bright said.
Reg Hageman, a teacher, said he believes the board should take a look at what some other districts are doing. His comments didn't directly pertain to masks, but he said the district should look to incentivize vaccines for students.
Tammy Stefanik, a parent, said she believes the district violated her rights by preventing her from providing public comments the week prior without wearing a mask. She called the board discriminatory to those who choose not to wear a mask. She also said she believes the rights of school children are being violated daily by requiring them to wear a mask.
Courtney McAdams addressed a number of concerns she felt needed to be addressed during the June 8 board meeting. These included releasing the fall plan and what requirements will be asked of students as they return. She said the masking and vaccine policy for the fall should be addressed now. She also said she is hopeful that masking will not be a requirement this fall.
"Parents need to hear the plan so we can get ready for the fall," McAdams said.
Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Education Association, made a statement on behalf of the board she represents. The statement she read said that teachers and paraeducators are happy to continue upholding the mask mandate as outlined by the district policy.
Parent Robyn Mohs said she wanted to see a special board meeting where the mask policy is discussed. Mohs advocated for the removal of the mask mandate. She said the vaccine does not need to be incentivized and should not be a part of school conversations.
Howard DeRosier said he is concerned with the quality of education children have received over the past year. He said COVID-19 is very real and is deadly to a portion of the population, but children are not the main population at risk. He said any teachers who do not have the vaccine at this point are selfish, as the county has been pushing people to get vaccinated for months.
"If you are a teacher and you have the vaccine and you're still concerned about COVID-19, you need to ask yourself why," DeRosier said. "It's time for you as the board to pick up the ball and do what is best for kids."
Nicole Holycross said her child, a middle school student, stopped speaking in school because of masking. She said she was very pro-mask at the start, but she believes it is time for it to be optional for families.
The final comment was from Jake Larson, who presented the board with a petition signed by many people seeking to make masking optional.