Helena school board swears in trustees, hears from public on masks and vaccines

Tammy Stefanik, a parent, said she believes the district violated her rights by preventing her from providing public comments the week prior without wearing a mask. She called the board discriminatory to those who choose not to wear a mask. She also said she believes the rights of school children are being violated daily by requiring them to wear a mask.

Courtney McAdams addressed a number of concerns she felt needed to be addressed during the June 8 board meeting. These included releasing the fall plan and what requirements will be asked of students as they return. She said the masking and vaccine policy for the fall should be addressed now. She also said she is hopeful that masking will not be a requirement this fall.

"Parents need to hear the plan so we can get ready for the fall," McAdams said.

Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Education Association, made a statement on behalf of the board she represents. The statement she read said that teachers and paraeducators are happy to continue upholding the mask mandate as outlined by the district policy.

Parent Robyn Mohs said she wanted to see a special board meeting where the mask policy is discussed. Mohs advocated for the removal of the mask mandate. She said the vaccine does not need to be incentivized and should not be a part of school conversations.