Helena school board meeting abruptly ends after some refuse to wear a mask

A meeting of the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees came to an abrupt end Tuesday evening because several audience members refused to wear a mask.

The board took a brief break approximately one hour into the meeting, and it had planned to canvass the school district's election results and swear in newly elected board member Janet Armstrong and incumbent Terry Beaver later in the evening. When members returned, however, board chair Luke Muszkiewicz announced that the meeting would adjourn indefinitely due to concerns about the safety of staff, students, trustees and the community members in attendance.

Muszkiewicz said several adults at the meeting refused to comply with the school district policy requiring masks to be worn inside its buildings.

"Our policy was clearly noted on the agenda and stated twice during the meeting," Muszkiewicz said. "We provided the opportunity for each attendee without a mask to put on a mask, present documentation of a medical exemption, or attend the meeting online, but they refused."

The district's policy on indoor masking has remained largely unchanged since the start of the pandemic. According to Muszkiewicz, all board meetings have been held in-person with an online option since August.