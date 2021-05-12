Helena school board meeting abruptly ends after some refuse to wear a mask

A meeting of the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees came to an abrupt end Tuesday evening because several audience members refused to wear a mask.
The board took a brief break approximately one hour into the meeting, and it had planned to canvass the school district's election results and swear in newly elected board member Janet Armstrong and incumbent Terry Beaver later in the evening. When members returned, however, board chair Luke Muszkiewicz announced that the meeting would adjourn indefinitely due to concerns about the safety of staff, students, trustees and the community members in attendance.
Muszkiewicz said several adults at the meeting refused to comply with the school district policy requiring masks to be worn inside its buildings.
"Our policy was clearly noted on the agenda and stated twice during the meeting," Muszkiewicz said. "We provided the opportunity for each attendee without a mask to put on a mask, present documentation of a medical exemption, or attend the meeting online, but they refused."
The district's policy on indoor masking has remained largely unchanged since the start of the pandemic. According to Muszkiewicz, all board meetings have been held in-person with an online option since August.
"Up until last night, everyone abided by our mask requirement whether they agreed with it or not, and we maintained an environment of respect, order and civility," Muszkiewicz said. "I am sad and disappointed that we were unable to hold public comment, swear in trustees and finish our other business last night because numerous individuals refused to comply with our district policy."
Lewis and Clark Public Health announced last week that a countywide mask mandate would no longer be enforced after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 257, which removes the ability of local governments and health officials to issue ordinances or resolutions that deny customers access to a business’s goods or services, or that require a business to do so. However, businesses and the school district still have the ability to enforce their own mask mandates, Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said.
Muszkiewicz said the board of trustees is consulting with its legal counsel and the Helena Police Department regarding how to best hold future meetings. He said the unfinished business from Tuesday's meeting is time sensitive, and the board will need to make final decisions shortly. Muszkiewicz said he suspected the next meeting will be held online without in-person participation to ensure the business is completed without further disruption.
"We have our own district mask policy and we do not intend to revise that policy before the end of the regular school year and introduce another change for our students, staff and their families," Muszkiewicz said. "However, I think it is likely that we will revisit and revise that policy in June to consider any appropriate changes for summer school, fall semester and beyond."