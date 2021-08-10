Helena school board gives superintendent authority to issue mask mandates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masking is currently set to remain optional at the high-school level, as vaccines are available to the older students.

Weltz said he and his leadership team are still working out answers to questions such as whether face coverings would be required just during school hours or 24 hours in the buildings where they are mandated.

Board chair Luke Muszkiewicz noted that the amendment itself is not a mask mandate, but rather it gives Weltz the flexibility to adapt to those changing transmission rates in the community. He reiterated that it's the duty of the board to do everything it can to keep students in school five days per week.

A district-wide mandate requiring face masks in all buildings was lifted on July 1. This was after a significant amount of public comment from those on both sides of the argument for and against mandating mask use.

The public comment period was much the same on Tuesday evening. The board heard more than three hours of public comment before making a decision.