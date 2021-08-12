Helena Public Schools budget down $1.2M for coming year

Helena Public Schools approved its fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday, and the district is seeing a decrease in overall spending.
The total elementary district budget for fiscal year 2022 is $59.8 million, a $767,221 decrease from the fiscal year 2021 budget. The total high school budget is $32.9 million, a $490,578 decrease from fiscal year 2021.
The budgets come out to a combined total of approximately $92.8 million, which is a $1.2 million decrease from fiscal year 2021.
The largest single decrease was to the building reserve fund, which saw a 33% or $2.1 million decrease from the previous year. The other fund that saw a decrease was adult education. Adult education has a total budget of $719,000 during the upcoming school year, a $45,000 decrease from the previous year.
Many other funds remained largely flat. The technology budget of $1.8 million only saw a $10,000 increase between the two years. The $6.9 million transportation budget only increased by $51,000.
According to district business manager Janelle Mickelson, this should result in a decrease on yearly tax bills for homeowners. Mickelson said that for the elementary district, a $100,000 home should see a $22.46 decrease and a $200,000 home should see a $44.93 decrease. For the high school district, a $100,000 home should see a $6.59 decrease and a $200,000 home should see a $13.18 decrease, according to Mickelson.
Administrative salaries increased by a total of $24,914 in this year's budget, for a total of $4.8 million. Educator salaries saw a total increase of $1.6 million, bringing the total educator pay to $37.2 million. Mickelson said this increase reflects placement of teachers onto the new pay matrix for the district.
The budget for technical, clerical and service workers and paraprofessional salaries decreased this year. Mickelson said this is largely due to the non-renewal of temporary COVID-19 staff and the retirement of veteran staff, as well as an anticipated reduction in sick leave cash outs.