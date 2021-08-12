Helena Public Schools budget down $1.2M for coming year

Helena Public Schools approved its fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday, and the district is seeing a decrease in overall spending.

The total elementary district budget for fiscal year 2022 is $59.8 million, a $767,221 decrease from the fiscal year 2021 budget. The total high school budget is $32.9 million, a $490,578 decrease from fiscal year 2021.

The budgets come out to a combined total of approximately $92.8 million, which is a $1.2 million decrease from fiscal year 2021.

The largest single decrease was to the building reserve fund, which saw a 33% or $2.1 million decrease from the previous year. The other fund that saw a decrease was adult education. Adult education has a total budget of $719,000 during the upcoming school year, a $45,000 decrease from the previous year.

Many other funds remained largely flat. The technology budget of $1.8 million only saw a $10,000 increase between the two years. The $6.9 million transportation budget only increased by $51,000.