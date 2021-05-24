Helena High's Claire Downing adds 'presidential scholar' to list of achievements

Thennis said Downing has such an air of kindness and humility as she goes about her day-to-day tasks and interactions with others.

"She carries herself in such a way that she is a model of decency, character and integrity for any person of any age in our community," Thennis said. "I am so grateful I was allowed an opportunity to work with such an amazing young adult."

Downing said she never really considered the fact that she could become a presidential scholar. She spent so much time on other projects and accolades that it wasn't until others brought the presidential scholarship to her attention that she began to think about it.

"Going into senior year, I was so focused on other accolades that I didn't even know about this one," Downing said. "When I found out I thought, 'Oh well, I've missed out on like four trips to Washington, D.C., so I may as well do it.' It also felt like it was a good way to meet new people from around the country."

According to Downing, another big aspect of pursuing presidential scholar status was the chance to recognize one of her teachers. Downing chose to honor HHS science teacher Tyler Hollow, who she said had made a profound impact on her academically.