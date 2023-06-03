As the spring rain trickled down outside, tears of pride and gratitude trickled down the faces of parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends inside as Helena High School’s 2023 graduating class marched into the Carroll College PE Center for the school’s 144th commencement ceremony.

On Saturday afternoon 202 seniors received diplomas, 16 of whom completed their high school careers with a 4.0 GPA and eight more with a 3.96-3.99 GPA.

“This is gonna be fun,” said Principal Steve Thennis smiling after “Pomp and Circumstance” concluded and all seniors arrived at their seats.

Thennis recalled asking the graduating class when they were in eighth grade who would be next to follow in the greatness of those Helena High alums who had come before them.

“Rest assured these students have stepped up and are primed and ready for that challenge,” Thennis said.

On thinking back on his 11 years of serving as the principal at Helena High, Thennis noted what a unique position he has held.

“I can only compare these wonderful kids to shooting stars,” said Thennis. “We get to experience them for such a fraction of their lives and oh how brightly these students shine. You will all be missed. Time to go shine your light on the rest of the world.”

Thennis discussed the notion of “perspective.” Not only the perspective of parents only starting to realize how quickly their children grew up but also the perspective of those who had more challenging high school experiences.

“A big shout out today to all the kids that didn’t win an award, didn’t make honor roll, barely made it through the school year,” said Thennis. “Today is a day to give a shout out to the kids that didn’t get invited to prom, didn’t get a scholarship to go to college, and perhaps must go straight to work after high school.”

“You are all still worthy of a pat on the back, a social media post with people talking about how special, amazing and beautiful you are,” he said to loud applause.

In reflecting on all the challenges of the graduating class, including surviving a global pandemic, Thennis thanked the students for the hope and optimism they exuded along the way.

“Optimism is an intellectual choice, and we should never ever let yesterday use up today.”

To deliver the class reminiscence, the 16 valedictorians took to the stage in groups to reflect on lessons from four popular movies – “Top Gun,” “Legally Blonde,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and how those lessons apply to the graduating seniors.

The first five valedictorians to take the stage donned aviator sunglasses and walked up to the podiums while the “Top Gun” anthem played. The students encouraged the seniors to embrace a fresh start following graduation and not let their mistakes and regrets hinder their future as they had for Maverick in the movie.

“We should not let the baggage of the past choices and experiences continue to weigh us down but give us a chance to learn and grow from hardships even if these situations were out of our control,” senior Lexi Erdahl said.

Reflections from the movies, “Legally Blonde,” and “Mamma Mia!” followed.

When the final four valedictorians assembled on stage, all wearing plush bathrobes, they reminded students – in the immortal words of Ferris Bueller – that “life moves pretty fast…if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

“Don’t let fear hold you back from life; be bold and take risks like Ferris and learn to be brave like Cameron,” said one of the valedictorians.

Saturday’s guest speaker, described as an “innovator and an advocate,” was Kevin Connolly, a Helena High alumnus celebrating the 20th anniversary of his graduation from the school.

A Helena native, Connolly was born without legs and has spent his life utilizing his unique circumstances and perspective to inspire and motivate others. His 2009 memoir, “Double Take,” Travel Channel series, “Armed and Ready,” and photo collection titled, “Rolling Exhibition,” have garnered Connolly worldwide recognition and interest.

Connolly jokingly promised to keep his speech similar to the way he has been described: “short and somewhat entertaining.”

Connolly admitted to having nervous excitement over preparing a speech for his alma mater. But in researching other speakers who have delivered commencement addresses he observed a common thread:

“They all experienced some form of anxiety about their qualifications or lack thereof,” said Connolly. “Despite that, they had the confidence to press ahead anyways.”

He said he has long held that same fear about his own qualifications to do things in life from participating in the X Games without legs to having an international photo exhibit without a photography degree.

“I’ve been uniquely unqualified for most of the things that I’ve done,” Connolly said.

Despite this, Connolly said he discovered a piece of wisdom among the most successful and happy people he has encountered.

“The common thread I’ve found among them is a willingness to test the unknown,” he said. “Your comfort zone is like a muscle; you’ve got to stretch it and work it regularly if you it to grow stronger and expand its limits.”

Connolly shared seven pieces of advice that he wished he could go back and tell his younger self at graduation. These included reminding the students to be nice to others and to always value themselves. He shared that “maturity is relative” and that you need to learn to love rejection and failure because they will be the greatest lessons in life.

“Welcome to post high school adult world where the rules are made up and the points don’t matter,” Connolly said. “Play clean and try to have some fun out there.”

Students walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas as each of the 202 names was read.

Thennis then called upon the loved ones watching on to participate in a Helena High tradition of singing “You Are My Sunshine” to the students.

As Thennis formally declared the Helena High class of 2023 graduated, caps and tassels were flung into the air as a roar of applause and cheers erupted from the stands.