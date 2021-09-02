Helena, East Helena schools turn to online provider

Public schools in Helena and East Helena have enlisted an outside company to offer online classes this year, with some concerns from a local teacher’s union.
The schools said full-time online students could take classes this year from the online education company Edgenuity, as well as Montana Digital Academy at the high school level. Last year had Helena teachers both online and in-person, sometimes for the same class.
“We couldn’t ask our staff to do that again,” Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “We needed our staff not to teach online so that we can offer five days a week in person.”
Weltz noted in his response to the governor’s Aug. 31 rule calling for masking opt-outs that the district already provides them, though “should they opt out, they are opting into virtual learning.”
Helena Public Schools talked to two or three providers, and other districts, before choosing Edgenuity, an Arizona-based company that works with around 20,000 schools nationwide. Bozeman, Billings and Missoula schools all use Edgenuity to some extent, according to Helena district officials.
Out of around 8,000 students, Helena schools have about 40 enrolled online, 20 in elementary school and 20 in upper grades. Edgenuity charges $1,650 per elementary student and $275 per student per class for middle and high school, the district said, which schools are paying with COVID relief money.
Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Educators Association union, agreed last year was an extraordinary amount of work and would not be repeated. She said various options were discussed last spring but she didn’t hear about using Edgenuity until a couple weeks before school started.
“I did not know they were going to outsource this,” Shawn said. “Teachers are happy to teach in person, I do not know whether they’re happy about this outsourced program.”
Unlike the Montana Digital Academy, Edgenuity said its teachers are not unionized. Shawn said the union plans to ask the district for a memorandum that the company’s services will be a one-time arrangement. The district said it was in discussions with the union and emphasized the intent is to serve students and families.
Kinsey Rawe, a senior vice president at the company, said its classes can be taught by teachers from the district or the company, who are Montana-certified, and it has no preference which the district chooses. He said students can reach out for help and are in contact with the teacher at least once a week. The district has also hired four instructional tutors to coordinate between schools, families and the company.
Previously known for credit recovery, or make-up classes, Edgenuity faced frustration during the pandemic transition to online schooling, NBC News reported. Rawe said some may have misunderstood the company was essentially providing a more interactive textbook, different from having a teacher in person.
“I think that learning curve caught a lot of people by surprise,” Rawe said. “One thing we’ve learned and changed is communicating with districts about how this should be used.”
The company lists “Montana Office of Public Instruction Digital Content Provider” on its website under Other Approvals and Affiliations, which Rawe said it received in 2015.
Office of Public Instruction spokesperson Anastasia Burton said the company has gone through an accreditation process to be on a list of approved distance-learning providers. This does not mean the state specifically endorses Edgenuity, she said.
The company is also corporate systems accredited under Cognia, an accreditation organization, which Helena officials said contributed to choosing it.
East Helena Public Schools also started using relief money for Edgenuity this fall for middle and high school students after some parents wanted to keep their kids online.
Superintendent Dan Rispens said 18 students are enrolled online full-time, and district teachers are covering online classes for grades K-5. He said East Helena teachers were stretched thin and Edgenuity provided more options for online, particularly electives like art classes.
Edgenuity and Montana Digital Academy do not cover quarantined students in either district, who must work with their teachers to keep up with in-person classes while away.
The state Legislature created the academy in 2010 as the statewide online program for public schools, mainly high schools, with Montana teachers across the state. Executive Director Robert Currie said it has 31 Helena students enrolled for classes this fall and 49 for East Helena.
Due to funding needs, Currie said this year the academy started charging schools a fee this year, $123 per class, per student. The academy recommends no more than three classes per student per semester because of limited capacity, as it’s designed to help students with scheduling conflicts or credit recovery.
“Students would take one or two classes online and the rest at their high school,” Currie said. “We’re intended to serve all students, but we can’t serve all students in a full-time capacity,”