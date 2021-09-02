Helena, East Helena schools turn to online provider

Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Educators Association union, agreed last year was an extraordinary amount of work and would not be repeated. She said various options were discussed last spring but she didn’t hear about using Edgenuity until a couple weeks before school started.

“I did not know they were going to outsource this,” Shawn said. “Teachers are happy to teach in person, I do not know whether they’re happy about this outsourced program.”

Unlike the Montana Digital Academy, Edgenuity said its teachers are not unionized. Shawn said the union plans to ask the district for a memorandum that the company’s services will be a one-time arrangement. The district said it was in discussions with the union and emphasized the intent is to serve students and families.

Kinsey Rawe, a senior vice president at the company, said its classes can be taught by teachers from the district or the company, who are Montana-certified, and it has no preference which the district chooses. He said students can reach out for help and are in contact with the teacher at least once a week. The district has also hired four instructional tutors to coordinate between schools, families and the company.

