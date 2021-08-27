Helena College prepares for school year with upgraded classrooms, vaccine clinics

Helena College has spent the summer months preparing for the fall semester with upgrades to classrooms and recently hosted free COVID-19 vaccine clinics on campus.
"We are so excited to kick off a new academic year and welcome faculty and students back to our campuses," said Dr. Sandra Bauman, the college's dean.
Classes start Monday, and the college held two vaccine clinics for students, employees and the public in the week leading up to the first day of class.
"Through the Montana University System initiative we are promoting the importance of vaccination to our students through an awareness campaign that includes an incentive program," Bauman added.
According to Bauman, guidance issued through the Montana University System and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education directs campuses to work with their local public health officials in order to ensure campus recommendations and protocols are appropriate to conditions within the local community. Helena College is already working closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health to monitor and respond to the changing COVID-19 conditions in the county.
Currently the level of community transmission is high, and the college is following guidance that includes recommending face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, according to Bauman.
"We have been and will continue to share all of their recommendations and encourage our campus community to do everything they can to help keep each other healthy and safe," Bauman said. "We are also continuing to advise members of our campus community to perform daily self-checks and remain at home if they feel unwell. We have both disposable and reusable face coverings available as well as hand sanitizing stations across our campuses."
Bauman said the college has also updated many classrooms to be "smart classrooms" to allow for quality remote delivery of classes in case that becomes necessary.
According to Donna Breitbart, director of marketing and communications, these upgrades were performed over the summer and include a combination of smart board technology connected through Microsoft Teams, enhanced microphones and speakers and strategically placed television screens that allow both students in the classroom and those joining remotely to hear and see the instructor. This will also allow them to engage in conversation and group work with classmates who are attending in person.
"The new classroom technology allows students to connect to their courses if they're unable to be on campus due to work schedules, their family schedules or if they're ill and not able to attend class in person," Breitbart said. "Instructors will use the new technology for both virtual connection and to record courses so students can access them and not fall behind. This was a big focus of our upgrades this summer so that the students connecting remotely would be a seamless part of the class."
Breitbart said the college is encouraging students to stay home if they are not feeling well. They are referring the campus community to the CDC Self-Checker and are advising people to stay home if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19. Breitbart said the plan is to keep working with LCPH and the Montana University System to keep up-to-date on all the latest information and recommendations throughout the school year. She said the college has implemented a team that meets weekly, or more often if necessary, to discuss the current COVID-19 situation and any plans or steps that need to be taken to ensure students and employees are healthy and safe.
"Our faculty members are fully prepared to work with students who are unable to come to campus to ensure that they have access to any material and coursework they need," Bauman said. "We will continue to be flexible and adaptable to the challenges that arise under the COVID-19 pandemic."
The campus administration has heard a lot of excitement about the start of the fall 2021 semester, according to Breitbart. She said the faculty and staff are ready to have students back and they are eager to show the students all the changes they've made over the summer.
"We've totally redone the student centers on both campuses, updated the library, renovated the campus store, added new spaces for our Associated Students of Helena College and also have a special gaming area for eSports," Breitbart said.