Helena College prepares for school year with upgraded classrooms, vaccine clinics

"We have been and will continue to share all of their recommendations and encourage our campus community to do everything they can to help keep each other healthy and safe," Bauman said. "We are also continuing to advise members of our campus community to perform daily self-checks and remain at home if they feel unwell. We have both disposable and reusable face coverings available as well as hand sanitizing stations across our campuses."

Bauman said the college has also updated many classrooms to be "smart classrooms" to allow for quality remote delivery of classes in case that becomes necessary.

According to Donna Breitbart, director of marketing and communications, these upgrades were performed over the summer and include a combination of smart board technology connected through Microsoft Teams, enhanced microphones and speakers and strategically placed television screens that allow both students in the classroom and those joining remotely to hear and see the instructor. This will also allow them to engage in conversation and group work with classmates who are attending in person.