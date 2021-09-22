Helena College gets over $2M worth of upgrades

"I think it's cool to grow into the space and really respond to what students want it to be," Breitbart said.

Another space that saw significant renovations is the campus library. The library is now split into two parts, a more communal area and a more quiet study area alongside the book stacks, Bauman said. She credited the redesigned library to head librarian Della Dubbe.

"This was really her visions and she has worked really hard for years to make it happen," Bauman said.

Dubbe said she wanted different types of furniture to appeal to lots of different needs. The library now has everything from high-top tables to comfy reading chairs. She also wanted to combine the two service desks into one, and on the active side of the library there is now a space for a class to use.

"These changes are great. They accommodate so many different kinds of study," Dubbe said. "This has been a brainchild of mine for at least the past six years."

Classrooms have also transformed over the past summer into smart classrooms. Equipped with smartboards, cameras, monitors and more, the spaces are now more accessible than ever and can easily facilitate remote learning.