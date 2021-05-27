 Skip to main content
Helena Christian School graduates nine students
Helena Christian School graduates nine students

HCS Graduate Class of 2021

Helena Christian School graduated nine students on May 21 at Hannaford Street Bible Church.

 Photo provided

Helena Christian School graduated nine students on May 21 at the Hannaford Street Bible Church.

The class of 2021 was Joshua Austin, Skylar Bixby, Ryan Clark, Katie Freeman, Sarah Gillihan, Faith Harlan, Derek Parsons, Justin Spears and Joel Ullrey. HCS high school teacher and senior class advisor Jodi Morrison gave the commencement address at the celebration. 

The class had two valedictorians, Ryan Clark and Faith Harlan. There were two salutatorians, Joshua Austin and Katie Freeman. 

