Hawthorne Elementary plants trees in honor of longtime educators

"I think these educators show the strong attachment people have to Hawthorne," Sherlock said.

Sherlock shared his favorite fact about Hawthorne: Two U.S. senators, Max Baucus and William Roth (who is the namesake of the Roth IRA), both attended school there.

The trees planted along the avenue are Green Lindens that were donated by Growing Friends of Helena. Covered handmade signs expressing thanks to the educators are only temporary. Alberts said there will be permanent plaques installed by the end of the week.

"Thank you for the love, compassion and energy you put out," Alberts said to the educators. "We feel it here still. Hawthorne is home."

Jacobsen, former principal of 28 years, said she was overjoyed to be visiting the school again after retiring last year.

"You know this is my home, so it's wonderful to be here," Jacobsen said. "Hawthorne is just such a wonderful neighborhood school."

Jacobsen said she hasn't been back to Hawthorne since retiring. She had been by the building, but hadn't been inside. Jacobsen said she regularly calls Alberts, but hadn't even been back to see the finished remodel project that she oversaw.

But Jacobsen said that is fine because the school is in good hands.

