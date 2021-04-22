Gus Somerfeld aims to continue predecessor's legacy as Radley principal

Gus Somerfeld hopes to continue his predecessor's legacy as the next principal of Radley Elementary School in East Helena.

The fifth grade teacher said he has a mentor in Principal Joe McMahon, who announced his retirement from the position earlier this year.

Somerfeld said reaching the administrative level was always one of his goals, but he never thought he'd get there so soon. Somerfeld has taught fifth grade at Radley for five years, and student taught at Radley while earning his bachelor's degree in education from Carroll College.

Somerfield later earned his master's degree in educational leadership from Rocky Mountain College in Billings. He said he thought it would be longer before he actually took a job in administration, but working under McMahon changed his mind.

"Seeing how impactful a good administrator like Joe can have on a school really pushed me forward," Somerfeld said. "Joe has been an excellent mentor."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Somerfeld said he wanted to take the position at Radley because of the amazing staff working at the school. He said all his fellow staff work incredibly hard to ensure the success of students, especially so over the past year and a half.