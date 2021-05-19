Face masks are now optional in East Helena schools

The East Helena Public Schools board of trustees voted Wednesday to make face masks optional for everyone in school district buildings.
Wednesday's special meeting was a follow-up to a special meeting held Monday, where the board reviewed Policy 1905, which set the mask policy on school grounds.
The only trustees to vote against the change were Marcia Ellermeyer and Martin Balukas. This was the second reading of the policy, making the change official.
Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer noted that despite the approved changes to the mask policy, all other health and safety guidelines to prevent COVID-19 remain in place at East Helena Public Schools.
Ellermeyer told the board prior to discussion on the topic that she was voting against the change in policy is because it aligned with what the district's administration requested. According to Whitmoyer, the administration said they would prefer no changes to the current policy with only 15 days remaining in the school year.
"This decision was hard for me. I don't have a lot of passion on either side," Ellermeyer said. "I ultimately decided to side with the administration, which is why I voted the way I did."
Balukas also explained why he voted the way he did. Balukas said he felt it was important to talk about why people wear masks in the first place.
"We don't wear these to protect ourselves," Balukas said. "We wear them to protect those who can't protect themselves."
Balukas said that while he can appreciate the anecdotal stories shared with the board, he wouldn't vote based on anecdotes. He said if you walked into a surgery room and saw a doctor performing surgery without wearing a mask, you would be concerned, and he felt a lot of the testimony provided was disingenuous.
"I don't take medical advice from people off the street," he said.
Mark Diehl said he voted to change the policy because he believes that everyone has their own personal responsibility to take care of their health. Diehl said that despite his wife having cancer, he did not look down on people who did not wear masks in public.
"We are responsible for our own health," Diehl said. "I don't place that on anybody."
A few members of the public spoke on both sides of the argument. Many wanted the masks removed and others felt it would make the schools an unsafe environment. A few individuals threatened to pull their kids from school if the board voted either way.
Board Chair Scott Walter said he once again did not agree with everything he heard that evening, but one thing he felt was absolutely true was that every member of the board thought long and hard about how they would ultimately vote on this policy change.