Face masks are now optional in East Helena schools

"We don't wear these to protect ourselves," Balukas said. "We wear them to protect those who can't protect themselves."

Balukas said that while he can appreciate the anecdotal stories shared with the board, he wouldn't vote based on anecdotes. He said if you walked into a surgery room and saw a doctor performing surgery without wearing a mask, you would be concerned, and he felt a lot of the testimony provided was disingenuous.

"I don't take medical advice from people off the street," he said.

Mark Diehl said he voted to change the policy because he believes that everyone has their own personal responsibility to take care of their health. Diehl said that despite his wife having cancer, he did not look down on people who did not wear masks in public.

"We are responsible for our own health," Diehl said. "I don't place that on anybody."

A few members of the public spoke on both sides of the argument. Many wanted the masks removed and others felt it would make the schools an unsafe environment. A few individuals threatened to pull their kids from school if the board voted either way.

Board Chair Scott Walter said he once again did not agree with everything he heard that evening, but one thing he felt was absolutely true was that every member of the board thought long and hard about how they would ultimately vote on this policy change.

