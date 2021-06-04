Emotional ceremony caps off high school career for PAL graduates

This year's keynote address was provided by artist, Myrna Loy Executive Director and longtime friend of PAL Krys Holmes. Holmes said everyone at the Myrna Loy has a longstanding special place in their hearts for PAL.

"But this is your moment," Holmes said. "Not mine."

Holmes gave what she called a "do-it-yourself commencement speech." She presented the class of 2021 with questions and told them their answers will be what makes them who they are. Holmes asked the students what it is they do to take care of themselves. She told them that as they continue taking on the challenges of life, they will need to continue taking care of themselves. She asked what lights them on fire. Their answer would be what they are passionate about and what drives them.

Finally, Holmes asked the students what they want to remain connected to. The answer would be what they want to carry with them as they move through life.

"Those are the things that make you who you are," Holmes said. "Celebrate these things about yourself."

Following Holmes' speech, degrees were handed to the 24 graduates of the PAL class of 2021.

"The world is yours. Congratulations," Randall said. "And don't be a stranger. Come back and visit us."

