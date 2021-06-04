Emotional ceremony caps of high school career for PAL graduates

Members of Project for Alternative Learning's class of 2021 capped off their high school career with a heartfelt graduation ceremony Friday.
The Helena alternative school's graduation ceremonies are always emotional. Many who attend PAL or work for PAL would tell you that is because the school is a family. Principal Dr. Wynn Randall said as much during opening remarks at Friday's ceremony.
"This year is definitely one to remember," Randall said. "The one thing I've learned over the past 15 months is that I miss the little things."
Randall said simply seeing the faces of his students every day and talking with them, listening to their problems and seeing how they're doing are things he missed during some of the online learning time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this is because PAL is a family and he considers all of his students to be sons and daughters. He said each and every student embodies the school's ideas and its guiding principle of TARPIT, or Tolerance, Acceptance, Respect, Pride, Individuality and Trust.
"You can do anything with your life," Randall said. "You've proven that over the past 15 months."
School district Superintendent Dr. Tyler Ream told the graduates that this ceremony exists to celebrate them, and he thanked all the parents and guardians in the audience for the honor of working with their graduates.
"We believe in you," Ream said. "Because we have seen you turn away from indecisiveness and turn to community."
Ream left the students by telling them that the world needs them, their gifts and their compassion.
Several awards were handed out at the ceremony.
Rylee Wiseman and Bella Nyman were this year's recipients of the Helena Education Association awards.
The Helena Kiwanis Club typically names a student of the month each month at PAL but was unable to do so this year because of the pandemic. Instead, all 2021 graduates will be honored as this year's students of the month on a plaque that will hang in the halls of PAL. This year's Kiwanis scholarship went to student Annika Beckner.
This year's Jeanette Rankin Award, given to a student who embodies the values and standards of the women's suffrage movement, was given to Amanda Klein.
The TARPIT Award, given to the student who best embodies the values of PAL, was given to Becca Caro.
The PAL Award, given to the student who truly appreciates and takes advantage of all PAL has to offer, was presented to Myles Lee.
Finally, the Resiliency Award is given to the student who overcomes challenging circumstances. This year's recipient was Dylan Abelin.
This year's keynote address was provided by artist, Myrna Loy Executive Director and longtime friend of PAL Krys Holmes. Holmes said everyone at the Myrna Loy has a longstanding special place in their hearts for PAL.
"But this is your moment," Holmes said. "Not mine."
Holmes gave what she called a "do-it-yourself commencement speech." She presented the class of 2021 with questions and told them their answers will be what makes them who they are. Holmes asked the students what it is they do to take care of themselves. She told them that as they continue taking on the challenges of life, they will need to continue taking care of themselves. She asked what lights them on fire. Their answer would be what they are passionate about and what drives them.
Finally, Holmes asked the students what they want to remain connected to. The answer would be what they want to carry with them as they move through life.
"Those are the things that make you who you are," Holmes said. "Celebrate these things about yourself."
Following Holmes' speech, degrees were handed to the 24 graduates of the PAL class of 2021.
"The world is yours. Congratulations," Randall said. "And don't be a stranger. Come back and visit us."
