East Helena schools reconsidering mask policy

Balukas said he believes securing the safety of every child is the primary job of the school district. He said he hopes the board will defer to science and operate with public health in mind. He also said he doesn't think it's "the end of the world" to keep the mandate in place for the remaining three weeks of the school year.

"You can argue it's an issue of freedom. You do not have the freedom to endanger other people," Balukas said. "I think we should finish out the year and reassess the situation with more information for the following year."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several audience members on both sides of the argument also expressed their opinions.

Kathy Carlson, an East Helena resident, presented a petition signed by many individuals from Helena and East Helena stating that they would be in favor of making masking optional. Carlson said it shows just how many individuals don't want to be forced to wear a mask.

Parent Cindy Bosco praised the school district for the work it has done over the past year and said she believes masking should be optional.

Kate Johnson, an East Helena teacher, expressed some opposition to changing the policy. She said masks have helped keep everyone safe for the past year, a sentiment that was later echoed by others.