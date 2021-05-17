East Helena schools reconsidering mask policy

The East Helena Public Schools board of trustees voted 5-2 on Monday to reconsider its policy that requires face coverings to be worn indoors.
Following significant discussion and public comment Monday evening, the board voted to reconsider the policy on second reading Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. All policy changes require two readings and two votes.
The two dissenting voices on the board were from Marcia Ellermeyer and Martin Balukas.
Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said the administration has held some discussions about the mask policy, and the administrative team is not in favor of making any changes for the remaining three weeks of the school year.
Trustee Mark Diehl said he believes it is time for the district to "express courage" and move forward with removing the mandate. Diehl also questioned the effectiveness of masks in preventing COVID-19.
"This thing is over and people are over it," Diehl said. "The other school districts didn't even want kids in school."
Board chair Scott Walter said his primary concern prior to the meeting was the district's potential liability, but he cited a bill signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte that would limit those consequences. Balukas said he learned through discussions with the district's attorneys there is still some potential liability, but it is not significant.
Balukas said he believes securing the safety of every child is the primary job of the school district. He said he hopes the board will defer to science and operate with public health in mind. He also said he doesn't think it's "the end of the world" to keep the mandate in place for the remaining three weeks of the school year.
"You can argue it's an issue of freedom. You do not have the freedom to endanger other people," Balukas said. "I think we should finish out the year and reassess the situation with more information for the following year."
Several audience members on both sides of the argument also expressed their opinions.
Kathy Carlson, an East Helena resident, presented a petition signed by many individuals from Helena and East Helena stating that they would be in favor of making masking optional. Carlson said it shows just how many individuals don't want to be forced to wear a mask.
Parent Cindy Bosco praised the school district for the work it has done over the past year and said she believes masking should be optional.
Kate Johnson, an East Helena teacher, expressed some opposition to changing the policy. She said masks have helped keep everyone safe for the past year, a sentiment that was later echoed by others.
Collette Ozburn shared the story of her son's diagnosis of COVID-19 and how it hit him harder than most kids. She asked that the district wait until everyone can be vaccinated before lifting the mandate. She said her son cannot get the vaccine yet.
Teacher Rachel Bright said she would be in favor of optional masking if the vaccine were available to all students. She noted that it is currently available only to children 12 and older.
Tammy Stefanik said she doesn't care if people want to wear masks or not, she just wanted it to be a choice. Stefanik also spoke about how facial expressions are crucial to the development of young children.
Robyn Mohs said she believes masks are inefficient, and she was in favor of making masking optional. "These kids need to be done and I ask you to push this hope out there," she said.
Board chair Walter said he heard many things throughout the meeting and he agreed with some and disagreed with others. However, he believes the one unifying factor of all the comments was that East Helena schools worked hard to make this school year happen. He said the decision was about whether the district "shakes the basket now or coasts until the end."
"Regardless of what side this board falls on, it will be portrayed as villainous," Walter said. "But I applaud this board for making this conversation come true."