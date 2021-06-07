East Helena schools adapting to community's growth

Officials with East Helena Public Schools say the district and community are experiencing growth in a good way, and they outlined what they are doing to meet the challenges.

“It’s an amazing time in East Helena, all you have to do is take a drive out here, any place out here and look around, and see the growth that is going on,” said Ron Whitmoyer, retiring superintendent of the school district.

“There are homes popping up all over the place,” he told those attending a Thursday meeting of Hometown Helena.

“And of course with new homes, family homes, come children,” he said, adding that the school district is looking at new enrollment with all the new homes throughout the community and is looking at writing a transportation alternatives grant to add sidewalks where children can walk to and from school.

Whitmoyer said the new East Helena High School will welcome its first junior class this fall. The school opened in 2019 with only a freshman class and has been adding one grade level per year.

“It’s an expansive time for us,” he said.

He said he was "super proud" to say they had eight students at the state track meet for the first time ever.