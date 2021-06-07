East Helena schools adapting to community's growth

Officials with East Helena Public Schools say the district and community are experiencing growth in a good way, and they outlined what they are doing to meet the challenges.
“It’s an amazing time in East Helena, all you have to do is take a drive out here, any place out here and look around, and see the growth that is going on,” said Ron Whitmoyer, retiring superintendent of the school district.
“There are homes popping up all over the place,” he told those attending a Thursday meeting of Hometown Helena.
“And of course with new homes, family homes, come children,” he said, adding that the school district is looking at new enrollment with all the new homes throughout the community and is looking at writing a transportation alternatives grant to add sidewalks where children can walk to and from school.
Whitmoyer said the new East Helena High School will welcome its first junior class this fall. The school opened in 2019 with only a freshman class and has been adding one grade level per year.
“It’s an expansive time for us,” he said.
He said he was "super proud" to say they had eight students at the state track meet for the first time ever.
Whitmoyer said the Red Fox Meadows subdivision added 100 new homes in just over a year and is seeing incredible growth. And officials noted two new subdivisions near the high school and the Mountain View Meadows project, which is in Helena city limits but the East Helena school district. A bus picks up the students and shuttles them to and from East Helena.
Whitmoyer said the district owns 9 acres of Mountain View Meadows, which could be a potential school site.
“It’s now in the back of our minds and on the back burner,” he said.
Mark Runkle, developer of Mountain View Meadows, said they have 350 units, either single-family homes or condos.
He said the goal for he and Rebecca Ryland, the director of design, was to create a well thought-out subdivision with completed infrastructure, such as sidewalks and sewers.
"This is our legacy project, so we're trying to make it the best we can," Runkle said.
Jerry Hamlin, president of Hamlin Construction and Development and developer of Red Fox Meadows, disputed the impact his subdivision has had on schools. He said in a telephone call after the meeting that roughly 70% of the buyers do not have children and that district officials were making it sound a lot worse than it is. Hamlin also noted it took 14 years to get the subdivision approved.
“It’s not like it happened one year,” he said, but added it filled up fast once it got going.
Whitmoyer said that typically a 100-home subdivision will bring 29 students to schools.
Dan Rispens, the incoming superintendent and outgoing principal of the middle school and high school, also spoke about construction projects including six new classrooms at the high school, with three dedicated to higher needs students and the other three used for academics including remote learning.
He also said East Helena is going through a transformation from being a sleepy bedroom community.
“I see the people of East Helena wanting to see their town stand up on its own two feet and have its own identity, and you can see that in the growth and the way that things are happening out here,” Rispens said.
But he said that also brings challenges.
He said there is capacity to add students and grow without squeezing students.
Rispens said the high school would have 410 students in the fall and 500-550 the following year, when all four grade levels are present. The school has the capacity to handle 700-750.
“The building will feel nice and full,” he said.
Rispens said subdivisions grew faster than anticipated and forced the district to look at how to be prepared for the next wave of students.
Whitmoyer said the East Helena community has supported schools by passing bond issues to accommodate growth.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.