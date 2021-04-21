 Skip to main content
East Helena school board candidate forum slated for Thursday
East Helena school board candidate forum slated for Thursday

The East Helena School District Central Office

The East Helena School District Central Office 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

East Helena Public Schools will host a forum with all six of its school board candidates on Thursday, April 22.

Tyrell Murfitt, Stacy Baird, Janene C. Felter, James G. Greaney, Sheldon Kaldor and Joseph Krall are competing for the two seats currently held by Murfitt and Kevin Bokovoy, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn't seek reelection. The two candidates with the most votes will earn a seat on the board.

The candidate forum is open to the public and will take place at 6 p.m. at Radley Elementary School in the gymnasium. The forum will also be streamed online via Zoom.

"Ballots went into the mail this morning so the forum is perfect timing for the public to understand the reasons why these individuals chose to run for public service on the East Helena School Board," said Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer, on Monday.

You can view the meeting on zoom via the following link: https://zoom.us/j/96278647161?pwd=Zjc3TmJNekRmRlhiQ0VtMXdKVG5GUT09

School board candidate profiles will also be published in the Independent Record on Sunday. 

