East Helena school board candidate forum slated for Thursday

East Helena Public Schools will host a forum with all six of its school board candidates on Thursday, April 22.

Tyrell Murfitt, Stacy Baird, Janene C. Felter, James G. Greaney, Sheldon Kaldor and Joseph Krall are competing for the two seats currently held by Murfitt and Kevin Bokovoy, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn't seek reelection. The two candidates with the most votes will earn a seat on the board.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The candidate forum is open to the public and will take place at 6 p.m. at Radley Elementary School in the gymnasium. The forum will also be streamed online via Zoom.

"Ballots went into the mail this morning so the forum is perfect timing for the public to understand the reasons why these individuals chose to run for public service on the East Helena School Board," said Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer, on Monday.