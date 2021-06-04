Duo credits PAL for getting them to graduation day

"If not for PAL, I would not be graduating high school," Lee said. "Pal has a sense of family and a sense of community."

For Caro, the story was much the same. She said that during her time at HHS, she was simply overwhelmed by all of the homework given out every single night, and when she would miss those assignments it would negatively impact her grades. She said there were so many students and the school was so loud and chaotic that she would get headaches on a daily basis. That is when she realized she wouldn't graduate if she stayed at HHS.

"I just felt not very welcome or very comfortable there," Caro said. "I don't feel unwelcome here. It's appealing to have a smaller school that cares about its students."

Caro's sister had previously attended PAL, and her mother suggested that she do the same. She wasn't able to attend as soon as she would have liked, but she eventually made the transfer. She said it is rewarding to be successful at PAL.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This was a sentiment echoed by Lee, who said the way PAL's programs are laid out makes students feel better about how they are progressing.

"Here the teachers love you back," Lee said. "You build relationships that you never would at HHS."