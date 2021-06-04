Dozens receive diplomas at Access to Success graduation in Helena

Two dozen of this year's approximately 40 graduates from Helena Public Schools' Access to Success program participated in a commencement ceremony Friday morning at Nelson Stadium on the Carroll College campus.

Access to Success is a high school diploma completion program hosted at Helena College. The program serves students who are severely at risk or who may have dropped out of high school.

Access to Success Principal Craig Crawford told the students how proud he was to see them there that morning. Crawford said that after all the conversations and time spent with these graduates, he was elated to see them on the Carroll College football field.

"I am the proudest of papas right now," Crawford said. "Some of you have decided you will go on to careers, some to higher education, some are considering the military and some haven't figured it out yet. I've got a few years on you and I haven't quite figured it out yet, so don't feel pressured."

School district Superintendent Tyler Ream told the graduates that the journey to that moment on the field was undoubtedly an odd one. He said the graduates of today stand at a crossroads and they will be what drives the future of our world. They've lived through so much in the time since they were just starting school, said Ream.