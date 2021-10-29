District asks parents to drive kids to school due to bus driver shortage

Helena Public Schools is asking parents of children who usually ride a school bus to drive them to school one week per month due to the ongoing shortage of bus drivers.
And they will pay them to do it.
This change is set to go into effect Nov. 15. According to district communications officer Karen Ogden, the district is still short by nearly 15 drivers for the 68 routes driven each week.
"Some districts in Montana have canceled specific routes altogether for the remainder of the year. That is something we absolutely want to avoid," Ogden said. "So, we're asking our families to help us ensure that no schools or neighborhoods have to shoulder an unfair burden because of the driver shortage. In order to cover all of our routes with fewer drivers, we're asking families to transport their kids to school for one week of every month."
According to a statement from the district, families will receive compensation based on their normal level of ridership. This will be determined by the district's new bus security system, in which students scan an ID card to board the bus each day. The cost of compensation to families is covered from discounts provided by the district's transpiration contractor, First Student, for the routes they are unable to cover because of the driver shortage.
"We have managed the shortage so far this fall by temporarily doubling up some routes," transportation director Tom Cohn said in a letter to parents. "As a result, some kids are spending well over an hour on the bus, which is not fair to them and their families. Other districts in Montana have canceled some routes altogether for the remainder of the year. Another option that puts undue hardship on families."
The district was adamant that this cost will not be paid via taxpayer money.
The district hopes the Nov. 15 date gives families time to make arrangements for the week they are responsible for transporting their student to school. The routing schedule and letter from Cohn was sent to parents on Oct. 29, but can also be found at helenaschools.org under the transportation section.
According to Ogden, the district will work with families who do not have a vehicle or other means of transportation to make sure all kids can get to school. Families who are in need of this assistance are asked to contact Cohn, as soon as possible to make arrangements. Cohn can be reached at 406-324-2100 or at transportation@helenaschools.org.
This amended scheduled is expected to be in place for the remainder of this school year, unless more bus drivers are recruited.
"With this new schedule, we will resume our normal, pre-COVID routes," Ogden said. "The difference is that families will be responsible for providing transportation for five consecutive days of each month."
According to Cohn's letter, if parents want they can be reimbursed for their transportation costs. In order to be reimbursed, they will need to be registered for bus service via the parent portal, use bus service at least 8 times per month for full reimbursement and complete a family transportation contract and a form W-9. Families who use the bus 7 or fewer times per month will only receive partial reimbursement.
According to Cohn's letter, full reimbursement is equal to $100 per month and partial reimbursement is $50 per month.
Total reimbursement will be calculated at the end of the 2021-22 school year and checks for the total amount will be issued in June 2022. Families who receive compensation of more than $600 will also receive a 1099 tax document to report the payment.
Anyone with questions or comments about the changes are encouraged to contact Cohn.
"On behalf of all our drivers and staff, we appreciate your help getting our community's children safely to and from school each day during these difficult times," said Cohn. "I will be in frequent communication to keep you apprised of any new detail or changes."