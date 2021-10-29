District asks parents to drive kids to school due to bus driver shortage

"We have managed the shortage so far this fall by temporarily doubling up some routes," transportation director Tom Cohn said in a letter to parents. "As a result, some kids are spending well over an hour on the bus, which is not fair to them and their families. Other districts in Montana have canceled some routes altogether for the remainder of the year. Another option that puts undue hardship on families."

The district was adamant that this cost will not be paid via taxpayer money.

The district hopes the Nov. 15 date gives families time to make arrangements for the week they are responsible for transporting their student to school. The routing schedule and letter from Cohn was sent to parents on Oct. 29, but can also be found at helenaschools.org under the transportation section.

According to Ogden, the district will work with families who do not have a vehicle or other means of transportation to make sure all kids can get to school. Families who are in need of this assistance are asked to contact Cohn, as soon as possible to make arrangements. Cohn can be reached at 406-324-2100 or at transportation@helenaschools.org.