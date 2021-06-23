Disability discrimination complaint leads Carroll College to work with OCR

Carroll College will work with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights to assess and correct accessibility issues across campus following a disability discrimination complaint against the college filed last year.

The first date of compliance in an agreement between Carroll and OCR will come soon on July 1. According to the signed agreement, on this date the college will, in consultation with OCR, assess its processes for notifying interested people, including students, employees and visitors, of its program accessibility processes and accessible elements to determine whether more actions need be taken to ensure that people with disabilities can get current and accurate information about the college's program accessibility processes, how to notify the college of barriers and the existence and location of accessible parking, exterior routes, building entrances and accessible routes, including, but not limited to, publishing maps or other notices in the college's documents or on the college's website, or the installation of signage.

This is something that greatly interests Disability Rights Montana, the group that filed the initial complaint, according to its attorney, Beth Brenneman.